Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.1.1, the fwupd 2.1.2 release is here to introduce support for new devices, including HP 400 and HP 405 mice, Lenovo USB-4 dock, LX Semicon SW42101 touch controller, Parade USB hubs with GPIO control, Sunplus cameras, Raydium TP devices, Pixart PLP239 devices, Elan TP IC type 0x19 devices, and Google Moonstone devices.
Powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS features the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, which offers a Wayland-only desktop experience, but X11 applications are still supported through the Xwayland compatibility layer.