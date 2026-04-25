Online scams are at an all-time high, and digital tools have enabled them to become more sophisticated, more convincing, and more widespread.

Tails now notifies you if the computer that you are using has outdated Secure Boot certificates and needs an update.

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.1.1, the fwupd 2.1.2 release is here to introduce support for new devices, including HP 400 and HP 405 mice, Lenovo USB-4 dock, LX Semicon SW42101 touch controller, Parade USB hubs with GPIO control, Sunplus cameras, Raydium TP devices, Pixart PLP239 devices, Elan TP IC type 0x19 devices, and Google Moonstone devices.

Coming almost a month after Tails 7.6, the Tails 7.7 release is a small update that only introduces the ability to detect outdated Secure Boot certificates. Users will now be prompted by a “Secure Boot Update Needed” notification if the Secure Boot certificates are outdated.