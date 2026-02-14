news
today's howtos
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Bug in inode/directory mime type
The problem was posed by urzz, here:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=159236#p159236
With response from Caramel here:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=159285#p159285
The script /usr/sbin/build-rox-sendto generates /usr/share/applications/mimeapps.list
-
How to Upgrade FunOS 24.04.3 to FunOS 24.04.4
FunOS 24.04.4 is the latest point release in the 24.04 LTS series. It is based on Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat) and includes updated packages, improved hardware support through the HWE stack, a newer GNU/Linux kernel, updated Mesa graphics drivers, and various stability improvements.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GCC on Arch Linux
GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) provides C and C++ compilers used for building software from source, compiling AUR packages, and developing applications on Linux. Arch GNU/Linux ships GCC in its core repository and keeps it on the latest stable release through rolling updates.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Disable NetworkManager on Fedora 43
NetworkManager serves as Fedora 43’s default network configuration tool, automatically managing connections, Wi-Fi networks, and network interfaces. While this automation benefits desktop users, server administrators and advanced users often need more granular control over their network configuration.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Fonts on Fedora 43
Working with documents created in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office can be frustrating when your GNU/Linux system doesn’t display them correctly. Missing fonts break formatting, alter layouts, and make professional documents look unprofessional.
-
Linuxize ☛ Tar Cheatsheet
Quick reference for creating, listing, extracting, and compressing tar archives in Linux
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Tweak for run-as-user
I posted about run-as-user recently:
I received an email from Steve, testing 'run-as-user', and it has made me realise something...
In the case of chromium, normally what happens is, as we are the root operator, we will run /usr/bin/chromium, which will login as "chromium" user, then run /usr/bin/chromium.bin. The /usr/bin/chromium script has this if we run it non-root: [...]
-
Barry Kauler ☛ PKGget thinks x11-xserver-utils not installed
It is installed, but PKGget thinks not; Caramel reported this.
'x11-xserver-utils' and 'acpi-support' were compiled by me, to reduce dependencies, as reported here:
https://bkhome.org/news/202511/fix-for-cpp-and-gcc-pulled-into-easysfs.html