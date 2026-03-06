news
Mozilla and Firefox Leftovers
-
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: Ajit Varma on Firefox’s new Hey Hi (AI) controls: ‘We believe in user choice’
-
Jonathan Almeida: My Firefox for Android local build environment
The Firefox for Android app has always had a complicated build process - we're cramping a complex cross-platform browser engine and all the related components that make it work on Android into one package. In its current form, it lives in the Firefox mono-repo at
mozilla-central(now
mozilla-firefoxusing the git repository).
-
Tom Ritter: telemetry helps. you still get to turn it off
Phew, it's been a minute since I last wrote anything, hasn't it. And this blog design is pretty dated...
Let me start with this: it is your right to disable telemetry. I fully support that right, and in many cases I disable telemetry myself. If your threat model says "nope", or you simply don't like it, flip the switch. Your relationship with the software and the author of it is a great guide for whether you want to enable telemetry.
-
Firefox Tooling Announcements: MozPhab 2.9.0 Released
Issues resolved in Moz-Phab 2.9.0: [...]
-
Joshua Rogers ☛ Making Firefox's right-click not suck with about:config
The “Inspect Accessibility Properties” button was added because I opened the DevTools (Inspector) once. It’s not obvious how to actually disable it ever again. Why am I shown “Copy Clean Link” if there is no clean link (or the link is already clean)? The same goes for “Copy Clean Link to Highlight”. Why can’t I make it so it always defaults to the “clean link” no matter what (and get rid of “Copy Link” completely, instead)? “Ask an AI Chatbot”? No, fuck you.
The rest? Completely useless. Thanks for showing me every feature you’ve ever shipped, with no authoritative selection of what users actually care about – and making it completely non-obvious how to disable the useless shit here.
Enough venting, let’s clean this all up. The following settings in about:config can be used to disable a ton of these useless right-click menu buttons. Note, some of them actually disable other functionality, so choose wisely. We can set the following to false: [...]