Mozilla and Firefox Leftovers

The “Inspect Accessibility Properties” button was added because I opened the DevTools (Inspector) once. It’s not obvious how to actually disable it ever again. Why am I shown “Copy Clean Link” if there is no clean link (or the link is already clean)? The same goes for “Copy Clean Link to Highlight”. Why can’t I make it so it always defaults to the “clean link” no matter what (and get rid of “Copy Link” completely, instead)? “Ask an AI Chatbot”? No, fuck you.

The rest? Completely useless. Thanks for showing me every feature you’ve ever shipped, with no authoritative selection of what users actually care about – and making it completely non-obvious how to disable the useless shit here.

Enough venting, let’s clean this all up. The following settings in about:config can be used to disable a ton of these useless right-click menu buttons. Note, some of them actually disable other functionality, so choose wisely. We can set the following to false: [...]