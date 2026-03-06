Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

I'm proposing a very ambitious patch set for PostgreSQL 19. Only time will tell whether it ends up in the release, but I can't resist using this space to give you a short demonstration of what it can do. The patch set introduces three new contrib modules, currently called pg_plan_advice, pg_collect_advice, and pg_stash_advice.

pg_plan_advice allows you to generate a "plan advice" string that describes the overall shape of the plan. You can then use that plan advice string to ensure that the same plan is recreated, or you can vary it to cause a different plan to be generated. Here's an example excerpted from the regression tests: [...]