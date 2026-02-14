news
HowTo Geek on Linux commands, systemd tools, and "actually useful Linux apps to install this weekend"
HowTo Geek ☛ 4 Linux commands that will make your terminal look incredible
The default Linux terminal (at least on most distros) looks pretty dull and boring. It's just a blinking cursor on a solid color background. Not a lot of visual appeal there, so you. However, we're on Linux where everything is customizable, including the terminal and the shell. Let's me show you how to do just that.
HowTo Geek ☛ 4 systemd tools that make everyday Linux troubleshooting much easier
Some people love systemd and can't stop raving about it; others love to hate it and can't stop throwing shade at it. Even though systemd remains divisive, one thing's for sure: since nearly all modern Linux distributions have adopted it as their default init system, learning to use it can pay off big time. Here's a basic overview of how to use four systemd tools that make troubleshooting on Linux a breeze.
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 actually useful Linux apps to install this weekend (February 13 - 15)
Bored this weekend with a Linux computer on hand? There's never a better time to test out a new piece of open source software. I have a few apps I found this week that I think are worth trying, including an image comparison tool, a note organizer, and a power profiler.
These apps in this list are all useful for making connections you didn't know were there. The commonalities between two videos, between your disparate notes, and within your PC's power consumption are all discoverable with these choice FOSS apps.