Free and Open Source Software

Engicam introduces SmarCore iQ6 SMARC module with Dragonwing IQ-6

Engicam has introduced the SmarCore iQ6, a SMARC 2.2 system-on-module based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-6 Series. The module targets industrial, IoT, and edge computing applications requiring a compact embedded platform with multimedia and AI capabilities.

Grinn ReneSOM-V2H module runs Renesas RZ/V2H vision AI processor

Polish embedded systems company Grinn has introduced the ReneSOM-V2H, described as the world’s smallest SoM based on the Renesas RZ/V2H processor. Measuring 37 × 42.6 mm, the module targets edge AI and vision-based systems such as smart cameras, robotics platforms, and industrial inspection devices.

Community Snapshot—February

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Cultivating Future Internet Advocates and Leaders: The Internet Society Community Advocacy Fellowship

The Internet needs committed proponents around the world to build and protect it—to connect the unconnected, stop threats, and advocate for it. At the Internet Society, we understand that advancing our mission depends on a strong community of global Internet champions equipped with the skills and knowledge to tackle challenges, flag threats, and drive positive change locally. 

NVIDIA 595 promises support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.12.2, the KDE Gear 25.12.3 release is here to improve the Merkuro calendar app by fixing a crash that occurred when creating a new incidence or editing an existing one, as well as various other small issues affecting TODOs, Hourly View, and the “Show all”/”Hide all” button.

T2 Linux 26.3 promises a fully reproducible, consistent, and cross-compiled modern Wayland-based KDE Plasma experience on all supported architectures, including x86_64, AArch64, IA-64, PowerPC64/PowerPC64le, RISC-V64 (including RVA32 profile), UltraSPARC64, and i686.

Work on the new Cinnamon screensaver kicked off last month, and it looks like it’s already prepared for the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, due out in July-August 2026 based on Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) long-term supported operating system series.

The upcoming law mandates that OS providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which includes collecting age information during account setup and providing age bracket signals to devs when apps are downloaded.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2026

Our Static Site Generator (SSG) Turns 4 This Summer [original]

  
It's still under active development in our Git servers

 
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Gear 25.12.3 as the third and final maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source applications for the KDE ecosystem and other platforms.

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Games: Godot 4.7 dev 2, Benchmarks, Rootkits, and ANBERNIC

  
AerynOS – independent Linux distribution

  
AerynOS is an independent Linux distribution built from scratch and currently in alpha development

 
In the monthly newsletter for February 2026, Linux Mint creator Clement Lefebvre talks about the new screensaver for the Cinnamon desktop environment that will be implemented in future Linux Mint releases.

 
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way

  
Age Verification Laws Are Multiplying Like a Virus, and Your Linux Computer Might be Next

  
What started as age gates on adult websites has quietly crept into app stores and operating systems

 
Linux couldn't save my old netbook, so I tried Haiku OS

  
Desktop Linux can often be a great choice for revitalizing old hardware

 
I swapped my daily driver Linux distro again — and this time it’s sticking

  
Fedora Linux held the daily driver crown on my main machine

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.76, Linux 6.6.129, and Linux 6.1.166

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.76 kernel

 
Parrot OS 7.1: Security Distro’s Surprisingly Good Daily Driver

  
Italy’s Parrot OS 7.1 Home Edition flies beyond its security reputation with a surprisingly polished KDE Plasma desktop

 
FOSS Force: Authenticity, Independence, and Expertise Worth Funding

  
Carla Schroder lays out why real expertise, not clickbait, matters — and why FOSS Force is turning to readers like you to keep going

 
GNOME 50 Release Candidate Arrives with HDR Screen Sharing Support

  
The GNOME Project released today the RC (Release Candidate) version of the upcoming GNOME 50 desktop environment series, scheduled for release later this month on March 18th, 2026.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Chardet dispute shows how AI will kill software licensing

  
Alarm bells are ringing in the open source community, but commercial licensing is also at risk

 
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, introducing various new features and improvements.

 
This ancient Linux tool is still better than modern alternatives

  
If you spend some time working with Linux, you will inevitably end up running a curl command

 
5 Linux desktop features Windows still can’t replicate properly

  
However, compared with Linux, there are still concrete architectural differences

 
KeePass Released 2.61 with One-Time Password & Other Improvements

  
KeePass password safe released new 2.61 version on Wednesday

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Why Linux Users Love to Hate Ubuntu

  
Ubuntu may not be perfect, but the amount of hate it receives from Linux users is often exaggerated

 
Security Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Concerns About Zach being Benevolent Dictator for Life (BDFL) and Eleventy's Direction

  
Web and Standards

  
FSF on LibreLocal Events and Talks by Its Founder

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Applications: A Look at Lockbook and Inkscape is Hiring

  
today's howtos

  
After decades of Windows, Linux made me love using an OS again

  
Springtime is Here [original]

  
March is when it "formally" counts as spring

 
Games: House of Tesla, Shapez 2, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Motorola Partners With GrapheneOS to Bring Google-Free Android Alternative to Future Phones

 
7 things I stopped installing on Linux (and my system is better for it)

  
Most Linux distros give you a ridiculous amount of freedom

 
KDE Plasma 6.6.2 Improves Support for High-Resolution Mice on Remote Desktops

  
The KDE project released KDE Plasma 6.6.2 today as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Escuelas Linux is a distribution based on Bodhi Linux

  
Escuelas Linux is a lightweight Linux distribution designed specifically for educational environments

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.6, Linux 6.18.16, Linux 6.12.75, Linux 6.6.128, Linux 6.1.165, Linux 5.15.202, and Linux 5.10.252

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.6 kernel

 
LWN's Latest: Kernel, PostgreSQL Insider Works for Microsoft, and Network Time Protocol (NTP)

  
outside paywall today

 
Open-source Discord alternatives

  
For everyone who doesn't want or need a Discord-like "modern" chat experience — IRC will always be an option

 
Today in Techrights

  
PostgreSQL: Pg_QoS v1.0.0 and Autobase 2.6.0

  
2 PostgreSQL-related releases

 
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Using Astro for a Combined RSS View and Generator, Chrome Getting Worse, Firefox Tooling Announcement

  
Galaxy S26 Ultra Gets Linux Terminal Support and "Jolla Returns With Linux Phone"

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Fairphone, Arduino, Elektrobit, and More

  
Debian and Ubuntu: Output Taxonomy, FunOS, and Golioth

  
Red Hat Promoting Slop for IBM, Oracle Linux-based Security Onion 2.4.210 is Out

  
Fedora: Origami Linux, Universal Blu, and Fedora Documentation Halt

  
KDE: Glaxnimate 0.6.0 and "Translations in KDE are a lot easier than you think"

  
Applications: Xournal++ and GNU/Linux TUI Software

  
today's howtos

  
BunsenLabs Carbon Arrives With Debian 13 and Wayland Integration

  
BunsenLabs Carbon released with latest Debian 13 base and Wayland support

 
Nitrux 6.0 Released with Linux 6.19, New Login Screen, Rescue Mode, and More

  
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 6.0, a major update to this Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable GNU/Linux distribution.

 
The T2 Linux team has released today T2 Linux 26.3, codenamed “Desktop Edition”, delivering a massive update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution.

 
A Digital Age Assurance Act law (AB 1043) in California, US, effective January 1st, 2027, requires operating systems to ask users to input their birth date during the initial setup to follow child privacy rules.

 
FSF Advertises Stallman Talk in Ostschweizer Fachhochschule Campus in Rapperswil-Jona Next Monday [original]

  
Red Hat No Longer Behaves Like a Linux Company, IBM Makes it Promote Slop and Microsoft "Windows Licensing"

  
Games: Resident Evil 4, Timberborn, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Stop! These 4 Linux distros are not as safe as you think for beginners

  
The best thing about Linux is that it has something for everyone

 
A Linux gaming handheld just got indefinitely postponed because of spiking hardware prices

  
The OrangePi Neo was going to be an exciting launch for fans of both portable gaming and open-source software

 
This might be the most interesting new Linux distro right now

  
Linux distros come and go

 
I installed NixOS on my daily driver, but I went back to Fedora in a week

  
Fedora holds a big, big place in my heart. Fedora KDE was the operating system that finally got me to ditch Windows around September 2025

 
3 lessons I learned after replacing my Windows PC with a Linux laptop

  
I've been running Linux on a laptop for several years now

 
My Linux PC was lagging until I tried this boring fix

  
Linux has a reputation for being lean, efficient, and quietly smug about it

 
MaxOr OS – European open-source operating system

  
MaxOr OS is a Debian Linux–based distribution designed to provide a highly optimized

 
Linux Q83 – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
LinuxQ83 is a desktop Linux distribution built on Debian Stable

 
Memerist is a new desktop meme generator for Linux

  
Memerist, a new(ish) native meme generator for Linux

 
The Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS Upgrade is here!

  
Starting today, Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS users will receive an in-OS upgrade notification for the new Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS release

 
GIMP 3.2 issues third release candidate with fresh fixes

  
GIMP 3.2 RC3 is now available for testing, giving users an opportunity to try the image editor’s upcoming features ahead of the stable release

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Spirit OS – lightweight remaster of Tiny Core Linux

  
Spirit OS is a lightweight remaster of Tiny Core Linux 16.2 aimed at breathing life into very old 32-bit computers (legacy BIOS / no UEFI)

 
Eliza Linux – curated distribution based on Debian

  
Eliza Linux is a personal, curated Linux distribution built on top of Debian Stable

 
Keep Android Open

  
Google has announced that, soon, anyone looking to develop Android apps will have to first register centrally with Google

 
Bad faith: Hugo Roy knew FSFE impersonating FSF before French tribunal, colleagues deceived

  
Lawyers are generally not responsible for the crimes of their clients. If the client lies in court and if the lawyer does not know about the lie then the lawyer can't be held responsible.

 
Rocky Linux becomes KDE's newest Patron

  
Rocky Linux is a stable, community-driven, and production-ready Linux distribution designed to be fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux

 
Writing in Liberty About Software Liberty [original]

  
Yesterday we spoke to politicians and heard back. We intend to write a lot more about Software Freedom, as it is a matter of public interest and National Security.

 
Motorola announces a partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation

  
Motorola has announced that it will be working with the GrapheneOS Foundation

 
Love to customize your Linux desktop? This lightweight distro is great fun for newbies and experts

  
See what makes the Debian-based BunsenLabs Carbon such a worthy successor to CrunchBang Linux

 
Why There Are Microsoft Layoffs This Year [original]

  
What we Microsoft have left to sell?

 
It's Not a Crime to Advocate GNU/Linux [original]

  
At the end of the day, what we have here is a struggling laws firm instrumentalising their clients in another continent

 
Plumbing Tux Machines [original]

  
The site is growing more popular this year

 
In Japan, Windows Fell to About 30% "Market Share", Mobile Grew Beyond 50% [original]

  
Now there are mass layoffs at Microsoft almost every month

 
Today in Techrights

  
