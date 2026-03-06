news
Free and Open Source Software
tTune - guitar tuning app - LinuxLinks
tTune is a stylized, keyboard oriented guitar tuning app right in your terminal.
This is free and open source software.
e1s - manage AWS ECS resources - LinuxLinks
e1s is a terminal application to easily browse and manage AWS ECS resources, supports both Fargate and EC2 ECS launch types.
It’s inspired by k9s.
e1s uses the default aws-cli configuration. It does not store or send your access and secret key anywhere. The access and secret key are used only to securely connect to AWS API via AWS SDK. Both profile and region are overridable via the AWS_PROFILE, AWS_REGION prepend environment variable or –profile, –region option.
This is free and open source software.
imgcat - output images in the terminal - LinuxLinks
imgcat displays images and gifs in your terminal emulator.
This is free and open source software.
meteor - tool to help write conventional commits with git - LinuxLinks
Meteor is a simple, highly customisable CLI tool that helps you to write conventional commits with git.
You can call meteor where you’d normally type git commit. All flags supported in git commit will still work.
This is free and open source software.
Subscribi - keep tabs on your subscriptions - LinuxLinks
Subscribi keeps tabs on your subs. This program helps you organize and overview your subscriptions.
This is free and open source software