e1s is a terminal application to easily browse and manage AWS ECS resources, supports both Fargate and EC2 ECS launch types.

It’s inspired by k9s.

e1s uses the default aws-cli configuration. It does not store or send your access and secret key anywhere. The access and secret key are used only to securely connect to AWS API via AWS SDK. Both profile and region are overridable via the AWS_PROFILE, AWS_REGION prepend environment variable or –profile, –region option.

This is free and open source software.