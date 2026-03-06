Chardet dispute shows how AI will kill software licensing

The upcoming law mandates that OS providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which includes collecting age information during account setup and providing age bracket signals to devs when apps are downloaded.

Work on the new Cinnamon screensaver kicked off last month, and it looks like it’s already prepared for the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, due out in July-August 2026 based on Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) long-term supported operating system series.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.12.2, the KDE Gear 25.12.3 release is here to improve the Merkuro calendar app by fixing a crash that occurred when creating a new incidence or editing an existing one, as well as various other small issues affecting TODOs, Hourly View, and the “Show all”/”Hide all” button.

NVIDIA 595 promises support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.

The Internet needs committed proponents around the world to build and protect it—to connect the unconnected, stop threats, and advocate for it. At the Internet Society, we understand that advancing our mission depends on a strong community of global Internet champions equipped with the skills and knowledge to tackle challenges, flag threats, and drive positive change locally.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Polish embedded systems company Grinn has introduced the ReneSOM-V2H, described as the world’s smallest SoM based on the Renesas RZ/V2H processor. Measuring 37 × 42.6 mm, the module targets edge AI and vision-based systems such as smart cameras, robotics platforms, and industrial inspection devices.

Engicam has introduced the SmarCore iQ6, a SMARC 2.2 system-on-module based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-6 Series. The module targets industrial, IoT, and edge computing applications requiring a compact embedded platform with multimedia and AI capabilities.

Chardet dispute shows how AI will kill software licensing

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2026



Earlier this week, Dan Blanchard, maintainer of a Python character encoding detection library called chardet, released a new version of the library under a new software license.

In doing so, he may have killed "copyleft."

Version 7.0 employs an MIT license in place of the previous GNU Lesser General Public License (LGPL). Developers who have an eye on commercial use of their open source works tend to prefer permissive licenses like MIT’s because they impose fewer obligations than copyleft licenses like GPL/LGPL, which require derivative works to be distributed under the same terms.

Blanchard says he was in the clear to change licenses because he used AI – Anthropic's Claude is now listed as a project contributor – to make what amounts to a clean room implementation of chardet. That's essentially a rewrite done without copying the original code – though it's unclear whether Claude ingested chardet's code during training and, if that occurred, whether Claude's output cloned that training data.

