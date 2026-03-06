news
I’d Happily Pay for Linux — If It Actually Ran the Software I Need
Quoting: I’d Happily Pay for Linux — If It Actually Ran the Software I Need - Make Tech Easier —
I have a toxic love-hate relationship with Linux, routinely jumping ship from Windows whenever Microsoft’s overwhelming AI telemetry becomes unbearable. Over the weekend, the unbloated Linux speed feels like absolute freedom, but Monday’s professional workflow always hits me like a brick wall. Every failed migration leaves me with the exact same realization — to use Linux as my daily driver, I’d happily pay for a distro if it actually ran the proprietary software I need to do my job.