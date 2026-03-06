news
Games: Slay the Spire 2, Parkitect, ARC Raiders Spying on People
-
Slay the Spire 2 is out now in Early Access with online co-op | GamingOnLinux
Slay the Spire 2 has officially launched into Early Access giving us a taste of the latest deck-builder that can be played solo or online with up to 4 players. It launches with Native Linux support, and it's playable on the Steam Deck although Valve have yet to give it a rating.
-
Theme park building game Parkitect gets its first ever Steam Free Weekend | GamingOnLinux
Parkitect is an absolute gem and if you've not played this theme park builder before - well, now is your best chance because it's free for a while.
-
Oh dear - ARC Raiders was logging your private Discord chats | GamingOnLinux
Here's a reminder that when you connect up various accounts - you may end up just increasing the risk of your private data going somewhere else. The issue concerns account connections between the chat app Discord and the extraction shooter ARC Raiders, with far more information being available and logged than it should have.
-
Upcoming co-op driving and looting horror game The Road looks like a good laugh | GamingOnLinux
I hesitate to use the term "friendslop" but The Road seems to fit in nicely with the recent rise of online co-op games and actually looks good fun.
-
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered is out now | GamingOnLinux
Back and perhaps better than ever - Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered has officially launched with plenty of it modernised and improved. The 2003 classic action-adventure comes with graphical upgrades, a better camera and a bunch of bonus content too including a photo mode and "lost levels" from the original.