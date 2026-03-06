news
GNOME 50 Release Candidate Arrives with HDR Screen Sharing Support
The GNOME 50 Release Candidate introduces several notable changes, including HDR screen sharing support, enhanced performance with the NVIDIA graphics driver, an “sdr-native” color mode, support for wp-color-management v2, and improved support for logind inhibitors in system actions.
This release also changes the remote desktop plumbing to accept a hostname, so that it can correctly communicate this information to PAM and wtmp/utpm/btmp, adds arrow key navigation in the GNOME Calendar’s Month view, and adds a Primary Sim Slot setting in Settings > WWAN.