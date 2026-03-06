news

The following delightfully entertaining and true story is a pitch for your financial support. Even if you don’t want to give up any money do please enjoy it anyway. FOSS Force is the real deal, dedicated to independent Free/Linux/Open Source software news. Real news written by real professionals who have been involved in F/LOSS for years.

Tl;dr: FOSS Force needs money to feed the writers and keep the lights on. Support authentic independent tech journalism at FOSS Force’s 2026 Independence Drive.

You’re reading this, so that shows you have an attention span, and value news that is ethical, authentic, and meaningful. Christine Hall, the managing editor of FOSS Force, has been running the site since forever. (Pretty sure that means we’re both old now.) Christine is the real deal, a journalist who has been writing news since the print newspaper and news magazine era, and she was also a radio news journalist. She’s not an “influencer” or whatever silly word you prefer to describe hucksters who say or do any sketchy thing to make a buck, like copying material published by someone else. Which is bad enough, but it would be nice if their copy-pasta wasn’t rubbish. Trash circles the globe a hundred times while accurate information is still tying its shoes.