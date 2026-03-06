news
Applications: Fish, Break-Taking, Lockbook, and More
HowTo Geek ☛ 4 overlooked Linux shells you’ll actually want to use
If you think shells are limited to just Bash and Zsh, think again. True to the Linux philosophy, a shell is just another program that you can swap in and out; in some cases, with remarkable effects.
This set of alternatives covers a range of options, from feature-packed offerings to shells that extend the use of a particular programming language.
TecMint ☛ 3 Must-Have Break Apps for Linux Users (If You Work 8–9 Hours a Day)
If you spend long hours working on your Linux system, such as coding, writing, designing, or managing servers, you know how easy it is to lose track of time. Before you realize it, you’ve been staring at the screen for hours without moving, leading to eye strain, back pain, and decreased productivity.
Linux Links ☛ Lockbook – encrypted notebook
Lockbook lets you write notes, sketch ideas, and store files in one secure place. Share seamlessly, keep data synced, and access it.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.10: Age Verification in Linux, systemd Troubleshooting Tools, Graphene Phone, Longer GNU/Linux LTS Kernels and More
Age verification is the new pandemic.
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ ElectronMail
There is a new application available for Sparkers: ElectronMail
The Anarcat ☛ Antoine Beaupré: Wallabako retirement and Readeck adoption
Today I have made the tough decision of retiring the Wallabako project. I have rolled out a final (and trivial) 1.8.0 release which fixes the uninstall procedure and rolls out a bunch of dependency
The main reason why I'm retiring Wallabako is that I have completely stopped using it. It's not the first time: for a while, I wasn't reading Wallabag articles on my Kobo anymore. But I had started working on it again about four years ago. Wallabako itself is about to turn 10 years old.