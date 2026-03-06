news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2026



Quoting: Parrot OS 7.1: Security Distro's Surprisingly Good Daily Driver - FOSS Force —

Quick, name me a distro that, straight up, flaps its wings and says “Polly want a cracker…”

Welcome to this week’s Distro of the Week, Italy’s Parrot 7.1 KDE Plasma Home Edition.

Among the hacker set, Parrot needs little introduction. However, to the unwashed masses of other Linux users, Parrot Linux — also known as Parrot OS — is a Debian based Linux distribution laser-focused on security, privacy, and development, and is a regular go-to for white-hat hackers.

The default desktop environment on Parrot 7.1 is KDE Plasma. But following community requests, there are also Parrot 7.1 spins featuring the MATE and LXQt desktop environments, along with the Enlightenment window manager.

It comes in two main editions, called Security and Home. Security is the flagship. It includes penetration testing and cybersecurity tools for professionals and researchers. Home Edition, which comes without the security tools, is for everyday use with a focus on privacy options, although users can opt to add developer tools or security software if they want.