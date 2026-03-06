original
Our Static Site Generator (SSG) Turns 4 This Summer
Static Site Generators (SSGs) are a rising force on the Web, more so now that the Web gets swarmed by unwanted, malicious bots and scrapers (for LLMs and image fusions, i.e. ripoff engines).
Some of the time we focus on development. It makes our platform better.
The bird "Bottle" - or shorthand "bot" - is coming every day, usually several times per day (which is likely too much). Yesterday we took a break because of the excellent weather and this coming weekend we plan to test improvement to the SSG which runs this site (our community has developed it since 2022). The weather won't be good anyway.
We don't expect the testing to disrupt anything (or cause downtimes/bugs) because it mostly boils down to improvements in the editing process and tweaks in the workflow. This coming summer this SSG will turn 4. Next year it'll turn 5. It still does not have a name, but it does have an early installer in case other people want to give it a go. It's still under active development in our Git servers.
Maybe next year we can give it a name and announce a "stable release". █