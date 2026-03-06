Our Static Site Generator (SSG) Turns 4 This Summer

The upcoming law mandates that OS providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which includes collecting age information during account setup and providing age bracket signals to devs when apps are downloaded.

Work on the new Cinnamon screensaver kicked off last month, and it looks like it’s already prepared for the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, due out in July-August 2026 based on Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) long-term supported operating system series.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 25.12.2, the KDE Gear 25.12.3 release is here to improve the Merkuro calendar app by fixing a crash that occurred when creating a new incidence or editing an existing one, as well as various other small issues affecting TODOs, Hourly View, and the “Show all”/”Hide all” button.

NVIDIA 595 promises support for the VK_EXT_descriptor_heap and VK_EXT_present_timing Vulkan extensions, support for Wayland 1.20, support for DRI3 1.2, and a new application profile that allows CUDA-using apps to reach P0 PState.

The Internet needs committed proponents around the world to build and protect it—to connect the unconnected, stop threats, and advocate for it. At the Internet Society, we understand that advancing our mission depends on a strong community of global Internet champions equipped with the skills and knowledge to tackle challenges, flag threats, and drive positive change locally.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Polish embedded systems company Grinn has introduced the ReneSOM-V2H, described as the world’s smallest SoM based on the Renesas RZ/V2H processor. Measuring 37 × 42.6 mm, the module targets edge AI and vision-based systems such as smart cameras, robotics platforms, and industrial inspection devices.

Engicam has introduced the SmarCore iQ6, a SMARC 2.2 system-on-module based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-6 Series. The module targets industrial, IoT, and edge computing applications requiring a compact embedded platform with multimedia and AI capabilities.

Our Static Site Generator (SSG) Turns 4 This Summer

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2026,

updated Mar 06, 2026



Static Site Generators (SSGs) are a rising force on the Web, more so now that the Web gets swarmed by unwanted, malicious bots and scrapers (for LLMs and image fusions, i.e. ripoff engines).

Some of the time we focus on development. It makes our platform better.

The bird "Bottle" - or shorthand "bot" - is coming every day, usually several times per day (which is likely too much). Yesterday we took a break because of the excellent weather and this coming weekend we plan to test improvement to the SSG which runs this site (our community has developed it since 2022). The weather won't be good anyway.

We don't expect the testing to disrupt anything (or cause downtimes/bugs) because it mostly boils down to improvements in the editing process and tweaks in the workflow. This coming summer this SSG will turn 4. Next year it'll turn 5. It still does not have a name, but it does have an early installer in case other people want to give it a go. It's still under active development in our Git servers.

Maybe next year we can give it a name and announce a "stable release". █