Vincent Bernat ☛ Vincent Bernat: Automatic Prometheus metrics discovery with Docker labels
Akvorado, a network flow collector, relies on Traefik, a reverse HTTP proxy, to expose HTTP endpoints for services implemented in a Docker Compose setup. Docker labels attached to each service define the routing rules.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Mount Ntfs on Ubuntu 26.04
ID Root
ID Root ☛ How To Install GCC on Fedora 43
You’re setting up a fresh Fedora 43 system, ready to compile your first C program — and then you get hit with gcc: command not found. It’s a frustrating but completely fixable problem that almost every GNU/Linux developer runs into.
ID Root ☛ How To Install RawTherapee on Debian 13
If you shoot in RAW format, you already know that a powerful processing tool can make or break your post-production workflow.
ID Root ☛ How To Change Root Password on Fedora 43
Locked out of your Fedora 43 system — or simply need to update a stale root credential on a GNU/Linux server? You’re not alone. Whether you’re a developer tightening up a development box or a sysadmin rotating credentials on a production system, knowing how to change root password on Fedora 43 is a non-negotiable skill.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nvidia CUDA on Debian 13
If you run machine learning workloads, video encoding, or scientific simulations, your NVIDIA GPU is sitting idle without CUDA.
Vincent Delft ☛ push zfs dataset
I'm using a remote machine where I push zfs dataset 2 or 3 times per year. This blog will reminds me the steps I have to perform to update this machine. Since I rarely boot it, it's often off-sync and requires updates. This blog explain how I did update and upgrade of my FreeBSD machines
Manuel Matuzović ☛ Your skip link targets may not need tabindex=-1 to work properly
The author explained in their post that when you use a keyboard and press Enter on a skip link, the page scrolls down to the target, but focus stays on the link. When you press Tab, focus doesn't jump to the target; it jumps to the next focusable element after the skip link. He calls that a “phantom jump”.
University of Toronto ☛ Sometimes, non-general solutions are the right answer
I have a Python program that calculates and prints various pieces of Linux memory information on a per-cgroup basis. In the beginning, its life was simple; cgroups had a total memory use that was split between 'user' and '(filesystem) cache', so the program only needed to display either one field or a primary field plus a secondary field. Then I discovered that there was additional important (ie, large) kernel memory use in cgroups and added the ability to report it as an additional option for the secondary field. However, this wasn't really ideal, because now I had a three-way split and I might want to see all three things at once.
University of Toronto ☛ How I think systemd IP address restrictions on socket units works
Among the systemd resource controls are IPAddressAllow= and IPAddressDeny=, which allow you to limit what IP addresses your systemd thing can interact with. This is implemented with eBPF. A limitation of these as applied to systemd .service units is that they restrict all traffic, both inbound connections and things your service initiates (like, say, DNS lookups), while you may want only a simple inbound connection filter. However, you can also set these on systemd.socket units. If you do, your IP address restrictions apply only to the socket (or sockets), not to the service unit that it starts. To quote the documentation: [...]
Jordan Matelsky ☛ Based base64 (now with more steganography!)
I saw this article yesterday from Daniel Lemire about how newline characters are valid in text representations of URLs, per the WHATWG URL Standard.
Immediately upon seeing his “2D-block” of data URL data I thought, “I bet you could put an ASCII image in that block.”
How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Antigravity on FunOS
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Surveillance Giant Google Antigravity on FunOS. Because FunOS is based on Ubuntu and uses the APT package management system, the installation process is very similar to Ubuntu. However, there are a few FunOS-specific steps—such as reloading the JWM menu—so the application appears correctly in the menu.
Linuxize ☛ ss Command in Linux: Display Socket Statistics
The ss command displays socket statistics and open ports and is the modern replacement for netstat. This guide explains how to list TCP, UDP, and Unix sockets, filter by port and state, and identify which process owns a socket.
Linuxize ☛ less Cheatsheet
Quick reference for navigating, searching, and controlling output with the less pager in Linux