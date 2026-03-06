Among the systemd resource controls are IPAddressAllow= and IPAddressDeny=, which allow you to limit what IP addresses your systemd thing can interact with. This is implemented with eBPF. A limitation of these as applied to systemd .service units is that they restrict all traffic, both inbound connections and things your service initiates (like, say, DNS lookups), while you may want only a simple inbound connection filter. However, you can also set these on systemd.socket units. If you do, your IP address restrictions apply only to the socket (or sockets), not to the service unit that it starts. To quote the documentation: [...]