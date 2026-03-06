news
Linux Foundation and Openwashing
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ OSI Joins Apereo Foundation in Calling on Higher Education to Reclaim Its Digital Future [Ed: Openwashing and shallow piggybacking while OSI actively promotes proprietary interests]
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) has signed the Open Letter to the Higher Education Community, joining a growing coalition of educators, technologists, nonprofit leaders, and institutions calling for renewed leadership and intentional investment in open solutions across higher education.
Linux Foundation
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Your Voice Belongs Here: How to Get Involved in the OpenSSF Community
One of the most common misconceptions we hear in the OpenSSF community is that you need special permission to contribute. You do not.
Linux Magazine ☛ 'Linux' Foundation Reports that Open Source Delivers Better ROI [Ed: 'Linux' Foundation marketing spam in "research" clothing]
In a report that may surprise no one in the GNU/Linux community, the 'Linux' Foundation found that businesses are finding a 5X return on investment with open source software.
New Electronics ☛ PICMG joins Linux Foundation to strengthen open technology collaboration
PICMG, the consortium responsible for a range of open modular computing standards, has announced it has joined the Linux Foundation (LF) as an Associate Member.
