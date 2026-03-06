news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2026



I swapped my daily driver Linux distro again — and this time it's sticking

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

I have a confession that will shock absolutely nobody: I distro-hop. Not recklessly, not every weekend, but with the quiet curiosity of someone who has broken just enough systems to know better and still does it anyway. For quite a while, Fedora Linux held the daily driver crown on my main machine. It is polished, forward-thinking, and generally behaves like it has its life together.

But daily driving an operating system is not just about technical excellence. It is about how the system feels after weeks of real work. After another round of “I am just testing this quickly” energy, I found myself back on Linux Mint. This time, though, something unusual happened. I stopped looking for the next exit ramp.