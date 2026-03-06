news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 653: Butter makes everything better
ZFS vs BTRFS Architects features and stability
RHEL on ZFS Root: An Unholy Experiment
Games
-
ScummVM ☛ Howdy Stranger! We need your help...
Yippee-ki-yay! The ScummVM Team is pleased to announce support for the DOS versions of the following titles created by American Laser Games: [...]
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, February 2026
This report covers hrev59356 through hrev59430.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
New Version Tracking through API and Automatic Labeling
Building on our recent enhancements to Foster Collaboration, we are excited to introduce our latest updates, including automatic version labeling, handling package versions through Hey Hi (AI) and more. These updates are part of the Foster Collaboration beta program. You can find more information about the beta program here. Our efforts to foster collaboration started in August 2024, when we introduced labels and bug report links.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
DeepSeaGem Technologies India ☛ Ubuntu says it is reviewing California AB 1043 with legal counsel, no implementation confirmed
Canonical stepped in to calm a rapidly spreading fire on March 4, posting an official response on Ubuntu’s Discourse after days of speculation about whether Ubuntu plans to add mandatory age verification to comply with California’s new Digital Age Assurance Act (AB 1043).
