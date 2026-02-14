news
Red Hat's Blog Posts and Paid-for Puff Pieces in the Media
Silicon Angle ☛ How Red Bait and the Nvidia ecosystem are standardizing Hey Hi (AI) factories [Ed: Red Hat funded site running paid puff pieces for its paymaster]
The Nvidia ecosystem is quickly becoming the control plane for Hey Hi (AI) infrastructure. The shift isn’t just about GPUs anymore.
Martin Pitt: Revisiting Surveillance Giant Google Cloud Performance for KVM-based CI
Summary from 2022 Back then, I evaluated Surveillance Giant Google Cloud Platform for running Cockpit’s integration tests. Nested virtualization on GCE was way too slow, crashy, and unreliable for our workload. Tests that ran in 35-45 minutes on bare metal (my laptop) took over 2 hours with 15 failures, timeouts, and crashes. The nested KVM simply wasn’t performant enough.
On today’s Day of Learning, I gave this another shot, and was pleasantly surprised.
Red Hat ☛ New LibSSH connection plug-in for Ansible replaces Paramiko
As Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform expands its footprint with a growing customer base, security continues to be an important aspect of organizations' overall strategy. Red Bait regularly reviews and enhances the foundational codebase to follow better security practices.
Red Hat Official ☛ Zero CVEs: The symptom of a larger problem
While the industry often focuses on the result (the image), we believe the real problem lies in the process. There is a clear need for verifiable, reproducible, and security-enhanced artifacts produced by a software factory that works at global enterprise scale. That's why we're excited about the Konflux project.
Red Hat Official ☛ PNC’s infrastructure modernization journey with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
Like many organizations, PNC was moving from a place where they were used to managing a handful of clusters to a reality where they faced hundreds of new requests. In the past, an 8-week delivery window was acceptable, but as the bank’s digital needs expanded, delivery times needed to shrink.
Red Hat Official ☛ Extend trust across the software supply chain with Red Hat trusted libraries
Today marks the tech preview of Red Hat trusted libraries, a new package index designed to bring enterprise-grade trust, transparency, and security posture to application dependencies, starting with Python.
Red Hat Official ☛ Chasing the holy grail: Why Red Hat’s Hummingbird project aims for "near zero" CVEs
Initiatives like FedRAMP and various strict security frameworks increasingly demand that software supply chains be clean of known risks before deployment. As the industry has tapped larger and larger supply chains full of open source software, however, the volume of reported vulnerabilities has exploded, making a near zero CVE state an incredibly difficult achievement. These efforts prompted Red Hat to introduce Project Hummingbird, an initiative designed to ship minimal, hardened container images that target this "near zero" standard.