Summary from 2022 Back then, I evaluated Surveillance Giant Google Cloud Platform for running Cockpit’s integration tests. Nested virtualization on GCE was way too slow, crashy, and unreliable for our workload. Tests that ran in 35-45 minutes on bare metal (my laptop) took over 2 hours with 15 failures, timeouts, and crashes. The nested KVM simply wasn’t performant enough.

On today’s Day of Learning, I gave this another shot, and was pleasantly surprised.