NetBSD 11.0 RC1 available!
The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the first release candidate of the upcoming 11.0 release, please help testing!
See the release announcement for details.
Update
More here:
Distro Watch ☛ Development Release: NetBSD 11.0 RC1
The NetBSD project has announced the release of NetBSD 11.0 RC1. The new release candidate introduces 64-bit RISC-V support, firewall improvements, and a wider range of support for Linux syscalls. [...]
Dan Langille ☛ Upgrading a FreeBSD 14.3 host to FreeBSD 15.0
Today, I again mused about FreeBSD 15.0 and pkgbase. It’s freezing outside, and I’m going for an Indian dinner in about 2 hours. Let’s see if I can break r730-01 with my upgrade attempt.
In this post:
FreeBSD 14.3 (starting point)
FreeBSD 15.0 (target)