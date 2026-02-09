Recent Valnet Articles About GNU/Linux and More

The popular multi-system emulator MAME just received its first update for 2026. MAME 0.285 has arrived with better support for Apple's first graphical interface computer, the Lisa, along with more arcade emulation options and other changes.

MAME already laid the groundwork for emulating the Apple Lisa, the ill-fated 1983 desktop computer from Apple, but this release places it in "substantially better shape." The original Lisa, Lisa 2, and Lisa 2/10 have all been moved to the 'working' list of systems, so they should be able to fully boot and run some software.

The Apple Lisa was the first mass-market personal computer with a graphical user interface, though it was still incredibly expensive with an initial retail price of $9,995 (about $33,000 in today's dollars). It had many problems besides the high price, including an underpowered processor and unreliable floppy drives, but it helped pioneer desktop computing as we know it today. Apple released the much more successful Macintosh only one year later, and the remaining Lisa computers were reworked as Macintosh XL desktops with a built-in Mac ROM emulator.