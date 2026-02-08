GNU/Linux Leftovers

I love to be as efficient as possible and always look out for apps that make me more productive. Over the years, I had built a substantial productivity stack, but I hit a tipping point when, despite having Notion, Todoist, Google Calendar, and a separate text editor, I still managed to miss a deadline. It was only then that it occurred to me how much time I was wasting on context switching.

My search for better productivity led me to Org-mode inside GNU Emacs, and in just a few minutes, I finally had a single plain-text system tracking tasks, notes, deadlines, and even time spent on projects. My 45-minute daily planning session across multiple productivity tools suddenly became a five-minute session in a single Emacs buffer.