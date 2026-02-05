news
Darktable 5.4.1 Brings Noise Profiles for Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR Cameras
Darktable 5.4.1 looks like a small maintenance update that fixes several bugs and issues, and only introduces two new noise profiles for the Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR cameras. There’s no additional base camera support, nor new white balance presets included in this update.
Among the bugs fixed, Darktable 5.4.1 fixes incorrect handling of the scaling factor during multi-preset export operations, incorrect handling of overwrite if changed in export, incorrect RAW-specific auto-applied preset being applied to non-RAW images, and subtle color casts in the bayer dual demosaicers.