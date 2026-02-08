news
Beserk Arch – bleeding-edge, security-centric Arch-based Linux distribution
Quoting: Beserk Arch - bleeding-edge, security-centric Arch-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
Berserk Arch is an Arch Linux-based, rolling-release distribution designed primarily for power users, security researchers and developers.
The distribution uses a customised Openbox window manager. Berserk Arch offers a modular environment with pre-configured desktop profiles, secure package infrastructure and curated toolsets.