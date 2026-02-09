Proprietary Software Depends on Free Software and "TuxMate is Like Ninite but for Linux"

Software makes the world go round, and more often than not you have to pay a pretty penny for the biggest and most popular software packages. Which is more than a little ironic when you consider that just about any software you pay for today is built at least partly on the work of free and open source developers.

Most commercial software is assembled, not invented

In the early days of computing, even the early days of the modern PC, software was usually written from scratch, but as the complexity of operating systems and software began to grow, it just didn't make sense to keep reinventing the wheel. So software became modular. Instead of writing a function by hand, you'd call that function from a shared library.

Just like any software, some libraries are proprietary and have to be licensed from the owner, but many others are open-source. Wikipedia maintains a comprehensive list of open source software libraries if you want to see just how many different ones there are. I'd feel pretty confident in saying that nearly all software you use today does rely on at least one of these libraries.