Valnet Articles Regarding Proxmox, Homelabs, and "Don't Try Self-hosting on Windows"

When I first started out in my homelab, I just let my router hand out whatever IP address it wanted. This made things difficult for two reasons: the IP address might change in the future, and I would never know what IP address it was going to hand out.

When letting DHCP hand out an IP, there’s not always a rhyme or reason for what IP is given to a device at any particular time. It’s rarely done in order, and then whatever order was there is thrown off as devices join and leave your network.

Now, I have my network set up specifically to help avoid this. My network is set up with the 192.168.0.x subnet. I have the DHCP pool range set to 192.168.0.100-192.168.0.255. This leave everything below 192.168.0.100 outside the pool, and it leaves 192.168.0.256 excluded as well.

Why do I have my network set up like this? I set all of my static IPs below .100. I’ve even grouped certain devices. My storage servers are below .10, my VMs are .10-.20, and so on. This makes it easy for me to remember what devices are in what block, and also ensures my DHCP server will never hand an IP address out below .100.