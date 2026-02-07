2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 07, 2026



Yes, I know. Every year is the "year of Linux," even if it has never actually happened yet. It'd be a lot easier if I just wrote a template, "[Year number] is the year of Linux," and then updated the number every January 1st. However, I really do think that 2026 is going to be the year that people take gaming on Linux seriously. A lot of cool things happened in January 2026 alone that made me feel like this is the year, so I'm pretty confident that, at the very least, this'll be the year where we see people take gaming on Linux seriously.