Games: Timberborn, ZOMBUTCHER, Voraxis, and More
Easily one of the best city-builders around, Timberborn is set to leave Early Access on March 5th with a big update to the game.
As a butcher you serve people meat, but what if the meat is also people? You can't help it in ZOMBUTCHER, since you're a Zombie. Sell meat to normal humans during the day, and hunt them down to butcher them at night as you manage a rather gruesome and dark business. You're going to need some BRAAAAINS for this one.
Safe In Our World is a Mental Health charity that does some great work, and now you can support their mission while grabbing 22 games from Fanatical. 100% of the proceeds from this bundle go to the charity.
Accessory maker JSAUX just revealed their new "Double-Decker Travel Supply Case" for the Steam Deck LCD & OLED that's charging-friendly.
Voraxis is a really interesting take on deck-building that has you play cards to eat through a living planet, with gameplay that really captured me. Disclosure: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux via our Steam Curator.
System76 have outlined some of their plans for upcoming upgrades to the new COSMIC desktop, and I have to admit I'm quite excited about what's coming to it. Right now COSMIC is pretty good, but there's a fair amount of work needed to get it up to the level of the likes of GNOME and KDE Plasma and it seems the gaps are going to be filled quite rapidly.
Another day, another load of bug fixes coming from Valve for all Steam users and an especially nice one for Linux / SteamOS if you have a lot of games.
Team Cherry have given the original Hollow Knight a fresh coat of paint with a new patch out now to improve various parts of the classic metroidvania. While most of their focus is on Silksong, they have just made various improvements for modern consoles which no doubt is where most of this work came from.