posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 07, 2026



Quoting: If Linux is going to thrive, some distros have to die —

Linux is leaving the basement. It's putting on a suit, cutting its hair, and getting ready to join the mainstream world. Whether through missteps by companies like Microsoft, or the endless hours of hard work by people accross the world in the Linux community, the tide has clearly turned.

However, just like a revolutionary party that's becoming the authority they once rebelled against, things have to change when you go from scrappy underdog to status quo. In fact, if you want to reach that point, such a metamorphosis is pretty much required. Which brings me to the sad but necessary process of weeding out the resource-hogging variety of Linux distros. Most of them have to go if Linux is ever going to truly make it big in the desktop space.