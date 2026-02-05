news
Ardour 9.0 Open-Source DAW Brings Pianoroll Windows, Cue Recording, and More
Highlights of Ardour 9.0 include dedicated pianoroll windows by double-clicking on a MIDI region to edit it, direct editing of the contents of MIDI cues, region FX support to apply any plugin to a given audio region only, and the ability to record directly into cue slots, which makes Ardour a “looper”.
Ardour 9.0 also introduces a dedicated perceptual analyzer window that allows you to visualize the live spectrum of multiple signals while overlaying individual sources like tracks and busses on top of each other, as well as the ability to use keyboard modifiers, arrow keys, and the Enter key to add new automation control points.