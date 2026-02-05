The Mudi 7 is built around Qualcomm’s Dragonwing MBB Gen 3 (X72) platform and supports 3GPP Release 17 5G NR operation in both standalone and non-standalone modes. Peak cellular download speeds are rated at up to 4.67 Gbps on supported sub-6 GHz networks, with regional variants covering different 5G and LTE frequency bands for North America and Europe.

Spectrum is one of the most essential—yet least visible—parts of the Internet ecosystem. It’s the foundation that enables billions of people and devices to connect wirelessly, across vast distances and diverse environments.

Ardour 9.0 Open-Source DAW Brings Pianoroll Windows, Cue Recording, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 05, 2026



Highlights of Ardour 9.0 include dedicated pianoroll windows by double-clicking on a MIDI region to edit it, direct editing of the contents of MIDI cues, region FX support to apply any plugin to a given audio region only, and the ability to record directly into cue slots, which makes Ardour a “looper”.

Ardour 9.0 also introduces a dedicated perceptual analyzer window that allows you to visualize the live spectrum of multiple signals while overlaying individual sources like tracks and busses on top of each other, as well as the ability to use keyboard modifiers, arrow keys, and the Enter key to add new automation control points.

