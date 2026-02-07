news
PeaZip 10.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Improved User Experience
Coming two months after PeaZip 10.8, the PeaZip 10.9 release promises an improved user experience with new alternative context menus for Open with and Rename actions, new keyboard shortcuts for the Text and Hex viewers, and improved internal drag and drop from the file manager pane to the navigation tree pane.
PeaZip 10.9 also improves the built-in image viewer to correctly detect usable vertical and horizontal size for the default full-screen windowed mode on most widgetsets and automatically displays vertical and horizontal scroll bars if needed.