PeaZip 10.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Improved User Experience

Coming about a month after KDE Gear 25.12.1, the KDE Gear 25.12.2 release updates the Dolphin file manager to reload context menu plugins when changing the configuration, avoid using the dynamic view if any items in the view are expanded, and ensure the font dialog retains the last custom selection.

Ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework for a modern UI/UX experience, the Krita 6 release promises major new features like Wayland color management support when Krita runs in native Wayland mode. However, for now, Krita 6 will only support KDE’s KWin window and composite manager.

Darktable 5.4.1 looks like a small maintenance update that fixes several bugs and issues, and only introduces two new noise profiles for the Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR cameras. There’s no additional base camera support, nor new white balance presets included in this update.

Highlights of Ardour 9.0 include dedicated pianoroll windows by double-clicking on a MIDI region to edit it, direct editing of the contents of MIDI cues, region FX support to apply any plugin to a given audio region only, and the ability to record directly into cue slots, which makes Ardour a “looper”.

Calibre 9.2 is here to improve ZIP output by allowing us to change the template engine used for HTML templating from Templite to Mustache for greater safety and performance, and adds a new option to the check library features to allow us to rebuild the annotations search index.

For now, KDE Linux is in an alpha state, but renowned KDE developer Nate Graham revealed today that KDE’s operating system of the future is gearing up for a beta release with the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, Plasma login manager, and KDE initial setup.

The Mudi 7 is built around Qualcomm’s Dragonwing MBB Gen 3 (X72) platform and supports 3GPP Release 17 5G NR operation in both standalone and non-standalone modes. Peak cellular download speeds are rated at up to 4.67 Gbps on supported sub-6 GHz networks, with regional variants covering different 5G and LTE frequency bands for North America and Europe.

Both systems are based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, which integrates an octa-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at up to 1.7 GHz alongside a 24 TOPS INT8 NPU.

The system is built on Qualcomm’s QCS405 system-on-chip, featuring a 650 MHz 24Kc MIPS processor paired with 128 MB of RAM and 32 MB of onboard flash.

PeaZip 10.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Improved User Experience

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 07, 2026



Coming two months after PeaZip 10.8, the PeaZip 10.9 release promises an improved user experience with new alternative context menus for Open with and Rename actions, new keyboard shortcuts for the Text and Hex viewers, and improved internal drag and drop from the file manager pane to the navigation tree pane.

PeaZip 10.9 also improves the built-in image viewer to correctly detect usable vertical and horizontal size for the default full-screen windowed mode on most widgetsets and automatically displays vertical and horizontal scroll bars if needed.

