Ghostty vs Kitty: Which Modern Terminal is the Best for Linux Users?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 09, 2026

Ghostty (foreground) running htop, and kitty (background) running Calcurse

Quoting: Ghostty vs Kitty: Which Modern Terminal is the Best for Linux Users? —

There was once a time when the only thing different about your terminal was which monitor you were running it on. Everything was a CRT, so beyond refresh rates, size, and resolution, specs didn't matter too much. But those days are long behind us. Using the terminal and choosing your experience is as fun and fancy as picking which games you'd like in your Steam library. Call us terminal lovers spoiled, but hey, nothing wrong with a little choice, right?

In this article, we'll be looking at two of the most popular terminal emulators available, Ghostty and kitty, in a friendly matchup between the two. We'll examine their features and functionality, quirks, and specialities, and attempt to answer the question: Which one is right for you?

Why OOXML is not a standard format for office documents
Unfortunately, I keep reading about open-source software advocates who happily use Microsoft’s proprietary DOCX, XLSX and PPTX formats...
Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.19 is now available for download, as announced today by Linus Torvalds himself, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
NetBSD 11.0 RC1 available!
upcoming 11.0 release
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
Applications: Thermalright's Software, Censor, and PairUX
GCompris 26.0 Released with 2 New Activities & Teachers Tool
GCompris, KDE’s educational software suite, released new 26.0 version few days ago
 
Milis Linux – independent distribution
Milis Linux Project is based on open source and national software development principles and is ideally acquainted with increasing the added value of our country in IT
Kdenlive 25.12.2 released
The second maintenance release of the 25.12 series is with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements
This Lesser-Known Nextcloud Alternative's Latest Release Makes it More Suitable for Small Businesses
The open source groupware platform partners with Collabora to provide a paid feature for free
Ghostty vs Kitty: Which Modern Terminal is the Best for Linux Users?
Two of the most popular modern terminal emulators for pro Linux users
GNU Binutils 2.46 Adds Support for AMD Zen6 CPUs, SFrame v3, and More
The GNU Binutils project announced today the release and general availability of GNU Binutils 2.46 as the latest stable version of this collection of binary tools for GNU/Linux operating systems.
GNU Linux-Libre 6.19 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.19 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.
pearOS 26.2 Released with Liquid Gel Design, Wayland Session, and More
pearOS 26.2 has been released today as a major update to this up-and-coming GNU/Linux distribution featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment and based on the popular Arch Linux distribution.
Android Leftovers
LineageOS just brought two of the best things about Pixels to custom ROMs
6 tips for using Linux without touching the command line
When you read about Linux, you probably see a lot of talk about commands to use in the terminal
I keep "tiny" Linux distros on my keychain: Here are 5 reasons you should too
Operating systems are complex and large pieces of software, and the same goes for Linux systems
Noid Linux – Void-based minimalist Linux distribution
Noid Linux (Naz’s Void Linux-based iso) is a personal customization of Void Linux
Planet KDE: Beating an old, but not dead horse: what to do with the Oxygen and Air themes?
One of them, called Oxygen, had reigned supreme in KDE Plasma
Tips: Sharing files on home network
The Warpinator application runs in most environments; it can be installed on most Linux distributions with native packages or using Flatpak
Recent Valnet Articles About GNU/Linux and More
Valnet Articles Regarding Proxmox, Homelabs, and "Don't Try Self-hosting on Windows"
Richard Stallman Exposes the AI Lie; He Calls It “Pretend Intelligence”
The 2-hour Stallman’s speech most provocative claim: LLMs don’t know anything, they just generate text. Calling them intelligent is harmful to society.
XDA (Valnet) on NixOS, Minimalist Distributions, Arch Linux, and Switching From Windows top GNU/Linux
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 8th, 2026
The 278th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 8th, 2026.
Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026
With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
This Week in GNOME, GNOME Foundation Update, and More GNOME Updates/Takes
Videos/Shows: Going Linux and New Features in LibreOffice 26.2
KDE: FOSDEM 2026, KDE Docs, and Kdenlive
Games: SuperTux 0.7.0 Beta 2, GOG, and More
Issue 304 of Linux Magazine
GNU G-Golf
G-Golf is a tool to develop fast and feature-rich graphical applications
I broke my Linux system on purpose and recovered it without reinstalling
One of the biggest reasons people hesitate to use Linux has nothing to do with terminals
January brought major updates to these 6 Linux distros
With so many Linux distros out there, and each maintaining unique and not-always-consistent release cycles
5 open-source apps I install immediately after installing Linux
I finally moved to Linux after eight long years from Windows
4 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu and don't miss it
I started my Linux journey back around 2001 with Mandrake Linux
Beserk Arch – bleeding-edge, security-centric Arch-based Linux distribution
Berserk Arch is an Arch Linux-based, rolling-release distribution designed primarily for power users
Busy months in KDE Linux
It’s been few months since I last blogged about KDE Linux, KDE’s operating system of the future
This Year Gemini Protocol Will Turn Four for Us [original]
We moved to our own SSG back in 2022
The Media Isn't Dying, It's Being Assassinated (Divestment), We Need to Fill the Gap [original]
GNU/Linux in its original form is a grassroots system. To keep is that way we need community-driven, community-centric, community-focused news.
22 Years of Curating GNU/Linux Links [original]
We've not changed much since 2004
"Work has started" on native Linux support for GOG Galaxy, co-founder says they’re "a big fan of Linux" - PC Guide
New GNU/Linux Releases: FydeOS v22 and GParted 1.8.0
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: LFS, OpenSUSE, Debian, and Microsoft Canonical
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers
Linux Devices, Raspberry Pi, and Open Hardware Leftovers
ML in Kernel Space and Kubernetes Could Use a Different Linux Scheduler
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Ardour 9.0 Open-Source DAW Brings Pianoroll Windows, Cue Recording, and More
Ardour 9.0 open-source digital audio workstation software has been released today as a major update that introduces numerous new features and improvements.
Tux Machines So Far in 2026 [original]
GNU/Linux makes many advances this year (in gaming also!)
PeaZip 10.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Improved User Experience
PeaZip 10.9 has been released today as the latest stable update for this open-source file manager and file archiver for Linux, BSD, macOS, ReactOS, and Windows by Giorgio Tani.
KDE Linux Gears Up for Beta Release with Plasma Login Manager, KDE Initial Setup
It’s been a few months since the KDE Project announced its in-house Linux distro, KDE Linux, and they’ve been very busy beefing it up with some of the latest technologies and hardware support for the upcoming beta release.
Android Leftovers
I fixed so many of Android's annoying little quirks with this secret weapon
This Week in Plasma: beefed-up Window List widget
This week the Plasma team continued polishing up Plasma 6.6 for release in a week and a half
DI.DAY is a Movement to Encourage People to Ditch Big Tech
A new day for privacy advocates to look forward to
I’m done pretending open-source software is free
I discovered Linux in high school and fell in love with the OS in college
5 ways Linux beats Windows that you only notice after you switch
It's one thing to be told that if you switch to Linux you'll enjoy various benefits compared to Windows or macOS
2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux
Yes, I know. Every year is the "year of Linux," even if it has never actually happened yet
I tried replacing Windows with Linux Mint, here's how it went
I decided to give Linux Mint an honest try
If Linux is going to thrive, some distros have to die
Linux is leaving the basement. It's putting on a suit, cutting its hair
Canonical and SpacemiT team up for Ubuntu on SpacemiT K1 and K3 RISC-V chips
Chinese RISC-V chip maker SpacemiT is partnering with Canonical to bring Ubuntu to computers powered by two of the company’s processors
Blonging for Freedom
I often get the misguided retort that free software is technological solutionism
Krita 6 Beta Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support
The Krita Foundation released today the first beta version of the upcoming Krita 6 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital painting application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Darktable 5.4.1 Brings Noise Profiles for Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR Cameras
Darktable 5.4.1 has been released today as the latest stable version in the Darktable 5.4 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Kapsule: Completing the KDE Linux Extensibility Story
This blog post outlines some gaping holes I see in its extensibility model
GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-02-06
Welcome to another GNOME Foundation weekly update
GTK hackfest, 2026 edition
As is by now a tradition, a few of the GTK developers got together in the days before FOSDEM to make plans and work on your favorite toolkit
DOSBox performance improvements on modern processors
If you're running something like Kubuntu 24.04, with the Plasma desktop environment
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.9, Linux 6.12.69, Linux 6.6.123, Linux 6.1.162, Linux 5.15.199, and Linux 5.10.249
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.9 kernel
Games: Timberborn, ZOMBUTCHER, Voraxis, and More
Amutable, a Microsoft Satellite [original]
replacing freedom-respecting systems with ones controlled by Microsoft at many levels
Security Leftovers
security breaches, patches, and more
Mzansi 2025, FOSDEM 2026, and Arduino Days
Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Distributions and Operating Systems: ReactOS at 30, Kali Linux vs. Parrot OS, Debian/MX Linux-based iDeal OS
Audiocasts/Shows: David Revoy, Zitron/Gerard, BSD Now, and Cybershow
A Meteoric Rise of GNU/Linux in Barbados? [original]
In some places, GNU/Linux rears its head
In US Government Sites, Windows "Market Share" About 40%, Vista 11 Only About 10% [original]
The era of Windows domination ended some time ago
Applications: Discord, OpenVT, Papers, and More
