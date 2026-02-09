news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 09, 2026



Quoting: Ghostty vs Kitty: Which Modern Terminal is the Best for Linux Users? —

There was once a time when the only thing different about your terminal was which monitor you were running it on. Everything was a CRT, so beyond refresh rates, size, and resolution, specs didn't matter too much. But those days are long behind us. Using the terminal and choosing your experience is as fun and fancy as picking which games you'd like in your Steam library. Call us terminal lovers spoiled, but hey, nothing wrong with a little choice, right?

In this article, we'll be looking at two of the most popular terminal emulators available, Ghostty and kitty, in a friendly matchup between the two. We'll examine their features and functionality, quirks, and specialities, and attempt to answer the question: Which one is right for you?