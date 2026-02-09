Other Sites

news

GNU Linux-Libre 6.19 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 09, 2026



Based on the recently released Linux 6.19 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.19 kernel is here to clean up newly-added firmware loading support in SDCA sound, clean up multiple new dts files, and remove the cleaning up of the STM C8SECTPFE DVB driver, which was removed upstream.

GNU Linux-libre 6.19 also adjusts the cleaning up of multiple drivers for the Intel XE, Nova-Core, Qualcomm Iris, Venus and Q6V5, TI PRUeth, Intel iwlwifi, Marvell mwifiex, FourSemi fs210x, Realtek rt1320, and TI tas2783 sound codecs, because of new blob names.

Read on