Audiocasts/Shows: David Revoy, Zitron/Gerard, BSD Now, and Cybershow

The Mudi 7 is built around Qualcomm’s Dragonwing MBB Gen 3 (X72) platform and supports 3GPP Release 17 5G NR operation in both standalone and non-standalone modes. Peak cellular download speeds are rated at up to 4.67 Gbps on supported sub-6 GHz networks, with regional variants covering different 5G and LTE frequency bands for North America and Europe.

Both systems are based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, which integrates an octa-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at up to 1.7 GHz alongside a 24 TOPS INT8 NPU.

The system is built on Qualcomm’s QCS405 system-on-chip, featuring a 650 MHz 24Kc MIPS processor paired with 128 MB of RAM and 32 MB of onboard flash.

Calibre 9.2 is here to improve ZIP output by allowing us to change the template engine used for HTML templating from Templite to Mustache for greater safety and performance, and adds a new option to the check library features to allow us to rebuild the annotations search index.

Highlights of Ardour 9.0 include dedicated pianoroll windows by double-clicking on a MIDI region to edit it, direct editing of the contents of MIDI cues, region FX support to apply any plugin to a given audio region only, and the ability to record directly into cue slots, which makes Ardour a “looper”.

Darktable 5.4.1 looks like a small maintenance update that fixes several bugs and issues, and only introduces two new noise profiles for the Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR cameras. There’s no additional base camera support, nor new white balance presets included in this update.

Ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework for a modern UI/UX experience, the Krita 6 release promises major new features like Wayland color management support when Krita runs in native Wayland mode. However, for now, Krita 6 will only support KDE’s KWin window and composite manager.