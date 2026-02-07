news
Audiocasts/Shows: David Revoy, Zitron/Gerard, BSD Now, and Cybershow
David Revoy ☛ Livestream Interview on Fireside Fedi - David Revoy
Tomorrow, I'll be interviewed live on Fireside Fedi at 9:00 AM (GMT-5)! (That's 15:00 Paris time & 9:00 AM New York time... fingers crossed I got it right)
Pivot to AI ☛ I’m on Ed Zitron’s Better Offline podcast talking about OpenClaw and Moltbook
The much requested Zitron/Gerard crossover, at last — Hater Season: Openclaw with David Gerard!
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 649: The Desk Review
ZFS Scrubs and Data integrity, Propolice, FreeBSD vs Slackware and more.
The Cyber Show ☛ Digital Parenting | Invisible Harms
Discussion of our new guide for digital parenting and the new frontier in independent social media for young European people that doesn't use US Big Tech