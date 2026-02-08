news
KDE: FOSDEM 2026, KDE Docs, and Kdenlive
Neowin ☛ KDE Plasma 6.6 will finally fix those pesky fingerprint authentication issues
The KDE team has unveiled more changes coming to Plasma 6.6 in its latest "This Week in Plasma" update, including fixes for several fingerprint authentication issues.
FOSDEM 2026
This year was my first year attending FOSDEM. I was encouraged to submit a talk and it got accepted. My talk was on Design Systems applied to Open Source projects.
Volker Krause ☛ FOSDEM 2026
Last weekend I attended this years edition of FOSDEM in Brussels again, mostly focusing on KDE and Open Transport topics.
(SOK) Weekly recap (1) - KDE Docs PDF generation
This is a sequel to my first blog where I’m working on fixing a part of docs.kde.org: PDF generation. The documentation website generation pipeline currently depends on
docs-kde-org, and this week I was focused on decoupling it.
Kdenlive ☛ Parametrized Keyframes - Status Report, February 2026
In the last month, I have mostly been working on refactoring the Kdenlive keyframes system to make it more powerful. This is part of a NGI Zero Commons grant via NLnet.