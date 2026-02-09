Other Sites

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 8th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 09, 2026



This week, Linux 6.19 landed as a major kernel release, LibreOffice 26.2 arrived as a major update to the popular office suite, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users received newer kernel and Mesa graphics stacks, Krita 6 entered public beta testing, and Ardour 9 landed as a massive update for the powerful digital audio workstation app.

On top of that, Linux 7.0 was confirmed by Linus Torvalds, KDE Linux gears up for beta release, System76 released COSMIC 1.0.5 desktop, KDE Gear 25.12.2 brought more improvements to your favorite KDE apps, and we also got some nice software releases, including Git 2.53, Calibre 9.2, Darktable 5.4.1, and PeaZip 10.9.

System76 also published the roadmap for COSMIC 2 and COSMIC 3 desktops, while Mozilla pushed the AI kill switch in Firefox Nightly and Firefox Beta. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for February 8th, 2026.

