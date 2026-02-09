news
Richard Stallman Exposes the AI Lie; He Calls It “Pretend Intelligence”
On January 23rd, Dr. Richard Stallman spoke at Georgia Tech. If you don’t know who he is, Richard Stallman is the founder of the Free Software Foundation and creator of the GNU Project. He wrote the first version of GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) and Emacs. He’s been an intransigent advocate for software freedom since the 1980s, fighting against proprietary software when most people didn’t even understand what that meant.
The whole video is 2 hours 21 minutes long, and I watched it to find the most important parts. It starts with a TED talk excerpt about how to encourage people to popularize the free software movement, with emphasis on freedoms and privacy that shouldn’t be oppressed, especially in cyberspace. The speech was from 2014.