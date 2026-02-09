For now, KDE Linux is in an alpha state, but renowned KDE developer Nate Graham revealed today that KDE’s operating system of the future is gearing up for a beta release with the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, Plasma login manager, and KDE initial setup.

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.8, the PeaZip 10.9 release promises an improved user experience with new alternative context menus for Open with and Rename actions, new keyboard shortcuts for the Text and Hex viewers, and improved internal drag and drop from the file manager pane to the navigation tree pane.

Highlights of Linux 6.19 include support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), a new listns() system call that lets user space iterate through the namespaces on the system, and support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features.

So there you have it, the Linux 6.x era has ended with today’s Linux 6.19 kernel release, and a new one will begin with Linux 7.0, which is expected in mid-April 2026. The merge window for Linux 7.0 will open tomorrow, February 9th, and the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone is expected on February 22nd, 2026.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Richard Stallman Exposes the AI Lie; He Calls It “Pretend Intelligence”

On January 23rd, Dr. Richard Stallman spoke at Georgia Tech. If you don’t know who he is, Richard Stallman is the founder of the Free Software Foundation and creator of the GNU Project. He wrote the first version of GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) and Emacs. He’s been an intransigent advocate for software freedom since the 1980s, fighting against proprietary software when most people didn’t even understand what that meant.

The whole video is 2 hours 21 minutes long, and I watched it to find the most important parts. It starts with a TED talk excerpt about how to encourage people to popularize the free software movement, with emphasis on freedoms and privacy that shouldn’t be oppressed, especially in cyberspace. The speech was from 2014.

