The Media Isn't Dying, It's Being Assassinated (Divestment), We Need to Fill the Gap

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 08, 2026



Moments ago:

2 days ago: Jeff Bezos Isn't Just Killing the Washington Post, He's Killing Thousands of News Sites/Newsrooms (in Dozens of Languages) That Rely on It for Many Decades Already

Media or mainstream media used to cover "Linux" (GNU/Linux). I can still remember the BBC, for example, habitually mentioning "Linux" and even running articles by Richard Stallman.

In the past decade we've barely seen the words "linux" or "ubuntu" in the mainstream media (sites like New York Times would never even mention any distro release). This was always a conscious decision/choice and part of divestment. They cover issues that they're paid to cover (e.g. media partnerships with Microsoft). They're in effect gatekeepers, controlling the distribution of ideas (like the infamous record labels which can determine winners and losers based on moguls' own taste in music).

As a result, there's a chasm and a gap, with some networks like Valnet (to their credit!) really try to fill the gap. We still find many articles about "linux", it's just that they're in more 'niche' sites.

GNU/Linux in its original form is a grassroots system. To keep is that way we need community-driven, community-centric, community-focused news. █

