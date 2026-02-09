Tux Machines

30 Years of Section 230: Why We Still Need It for a Safer Internet

This month marks the 30th anniversary of a section of United States law that has been called “the 26 words that created the Internet.” 

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 09, 2026

Why OOXML is not a standard format for office documents

  
Unfortunately, I keep reading about open-source software advocates who happily use Microsoft’s proprietary DOCX, XLSX and PPTX formats...

 
Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Linux kernel 6.19 is now available for download, as announced today by Linus Torvalds himself, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.

 
NetBSD 11.0 RC1 available!

  
upcoming 11.0 release

 
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update

  
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.

 
Applications: Thermalright's Software, Censor, and PairUX

  
Android Leftovers

  
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now

 
Linux Mint isn’t just for beginners—and this "hidden" Cinnamon feature proves it

  
Linux Mint is a popular distro for Linux newcomers

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Milis Linux – independent distribution

  
Milis Linux Project is based on open source and national software development principles and is ideally acquainted with increasing the added value of our country in IT

 
Kdenlive 25.12.2 released

  
The second maintenance release of the 25.12 series is with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements

 
This Lesser-Known Nextcloud Alternative's Latest Release Makes it More Suitable for Small Businesses

  
The open source groupware platform partners with Collabora to provide a paid feature for free

 
Ghostty vs Kitty: Which Modern Terminal is the Best for Linux Users?

  
Two of the most popular modern terminal emulators for pro Linux users

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Hardware: Raspberry P and Oldies

  
GNU/Linux Applications: GRUB, lsusb, and Editors

  
GNU Binutils 2.46 Adds Support for AMD Zen6 CPUs, SFrame v3, and More

  
The GNU Binutils project announced today the release and general availability of GNU Binutils 2.46 as the latest stable version of this collection of binary tools for GNU/Linux operating systems.

 
A Move to Pure Blog

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Barry Kauler on EasyOS Development: ALSA, SpaceFM, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and LINUX Unplugged

  
GNU Linux-Libre 6.19 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

  
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.19 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.

 
pearOS 26.2 Released with Liquid Gel Design, Wayland Session, and More

  
pearOS 26.2 has been released today as a major update to this up-and-coming GNU/Linux distribution featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment and based on the popular Arch Linux distribution.

 
Android Leftovers

  
LineageOS just brought two of the best things about Pixels to custom ROMs

 
6 tips for using Linux without touching the command line

  
When you read about Linux, you probably see a lot of talk about commands to use in the terminal

 
I keep "tiny" Linux distros on my keychain: Here are 5 reasons you should too

  
Operating systems are complex and large pieces of software, and the same goes for Linux systems

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Noid Linux – Void-based minimalist Linux distribution

  
Noid Linux (Naz’s Void Linux-based iso) is a personal customization of Void Linux

 
Planet KDE: Beating an old, but not dead horse: what to do with the Oxygen and Air themes?

  
One of them, called Oxygen, had reigned supreme in KDE Plasma

 
Tips: Sharing files on home network

  
The Warpinator application runs in most environments; it can be installed on most Linux distributions with native packages or using Flatpak

 
Recent Valnet Articles About GNU/Linux and More

  
today's howtos

  
Proprietary Software Depends on Free Software and "TuxMate is Like Ninite but for Linux"

  
Valnet Articles Regarding Proxmox, Homelabs, and "Don't Try Self-hosting on Windows"

  
Richard Stallman Exposes the AI Lie; He Calls It “Pretend Intelligence”

  
The 2-hour Stallman’s speech most provocative claim: LLMs don’t know anything, they just generate text. Calling them intelligent is harmful to society.

 
XDA (Valnet) on NixOS, Minimalist Distributions, Arch Linux, and Switching From Windows top GNU/Linux

  
4 recent articles

 
Today in Techrights

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 8th, 2026

  
The 278th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 8th, 2026.

 
Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026

  
With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
This Week in GNOME, GNOME Foundation Update, and More GNOME Updates/Takes

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Videos/Shows: Going Linux and New Features in LibreOffice 26.2

  
KDE: FOSDEM 2026, KDE Docs, and Kdenlive

  
Games: SuperTux 0.7.0 Beta 2, GOG, and More

  
today's howtos

  
GCompris 26.0 Released with 2 New Activities & Teachers Tool

  
GCompris, KDE’s educational software suite, released new 26.0 version few days ago

 
Issue 304 of Linux Magazine

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Old Systems, and DIY

  
Linux Graphics and Games

  
GNU G-Golf

  
G-Golf is a tool to develop fast and feature-rich graphical applications

 
I broke my Linux system on purpose and recovered it without reinstalling

  
One of the biggest reasons people hesitate to use Linux has nothing to do with terminals

 
January brought major updates to these 6 Linux distros

  
With so many Linux distros out there, and each maintaining unique and not-always-consistent release cycles

 
5 open-source apps I install immediately after installing Linux

  
I finally moved to Linux after eight long years from Windows

 
4 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu and don't miss it

  
I started my Linux journey back around 2001 with Mandrake Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Beserk Arch – bleeding-edge, security-centric Arch-based Linux distribution

  
Berserk Arch is an Arch Linux-based, rolling-release distribution designed primarily for power users

 
Busy months in KDE Linux

  
It’s been few months since I last blogged about KDE Linux, KDE’s operating system of the future

 
This Year Gemini Protocol Will Turn Four for Us [original]

  
We moved to our own SSG back in 2022

 
The Media Isn't Dying, It's Being Assassinated (Divestment), We Need to Fill the Gap [original]

  
GNU/Linux in its original form is a grassroots system. To keep is that way we need community-driven, community-centric, community-focused news.

 
22 Years of Curating GNU/Linux Links [original]

  
We've not changed much since 2004

 
Today in Techrights

  
"Work has started" on native Linux support for GOG Galaxy, co-founder says they’re "a big fan of Linux" - PC Guide

  
DRM-free and open-source gaming on GOG

 
New GNU/Linux Releases: FydeOS v22 and GParted 1.8.0

  
2 recent announcements

 
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: LFS, OpenSUSE, Debian, and Microsoft Canonical

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers

  
Linux Devices, Raspberry Pi, and Open Hardware Leftovers

  
ML in Kernel Space and Kubernetes Could Use a Different Linux Scheduler

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
many howtos

 
Ardour 9.0 Open-Source DAW Brings Pianoroll Windows, Cue Recording, and More

  
Ardour 9.0 open-source digital audio workstation software has been released today as a major update that introduces numerous new features and improvements.

 
Tux Machines So Far in 2026 [original]

  
GNU/Linux makes many advances this year (in gaming also!)

 
PeaZip 10.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Improved User Experience

  
PeaZip 10.9 has been released today as the latest stable update for this open-source file manager and file archiver for Linux, BSD, macOS, ReactOS, and Windows by Giorgio Tani.

 
KDE Linux Gears Up for Beta Release with Plasma Login Manager, KDE Initial Setup

  
It’s been a few months since the KDE Project announced its in-house Linux distro, KDE Linux, and they’ve been very busy beefing it up with some of the latest technologies and hardware support for the upcoming beta release.

 
Android Leftovers

  
I fixed so many of Android's annoying little quirks with this secret weapon

 
This Week in Plasma: beefed-up Window List widget

  
This week the Plasma team continued polishing up Plasma 6.6 for release in a week and a half

 
DI.DAY is a Movement to Encourage People to Ditch Big Tech

  
A new day for privacy advocates to look forward to

 
I’m done pretending open-source software is free

  
I discovered Linux in high school and fell in love with the OS in college

 
5 ways Linux beats Windows that you only notice after you switch

  
It's one thing to be told that if you switch to Linux you'll enjoy various benefits compared to Windows or macOS

 
2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux

  
Yes, I know. Every year is the "year of Linux," even if it has never actually happened yet

 
I tried replacing Windows with Linux Mint, here's how it went

  
I decided to give Linux Mint an honest try

 
If Linux is going to thrive, some distros have to die

  
Linux is leaving the basement. It's putting on a suit, cutting its hair

 
Canonical and SpacemiT team up for Ubuntu on SpacemiT K1 and K3 RISC-V chips

  
Chinese RISC-V chip maker SpacemiT is partnering with Canonical to bring Ubuntu to computers powered by two of the company’s processors

 
Blonging for Freedom

  
I often get the misguided retort that free software is technological solutionism

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Krita 6 Beta Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support

  
The Krita Foundation released today the first beta version of the upcoming Krita 6 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital painting application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Darktable 5.4.1 Brings Noise Profiles for Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR Cameras

  
Darktable 5.4.1 has been released today as the latest stable version in the Darktable 5.4 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Kapsule: Completing the KDE Linux Extensibility Story

  
This blog post outlines some gaping holes I see in its extensibility model

 
GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-02-06

  
Welcome to another GNOME Foundation weekly update

 
GTK hackfest, 2026 edition

  
As is by now a tradition, a few of the GTK developers got together in the days before FOSDEM to make plans and work on your favorite toolkit

 
DOSBox performance improvements on modern processors

  
If you're running something like Kubuntu 24.04, with the Plasma desktop environment

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.9, Linux 6.12.69, Linux 6.6.123, Linux 6.1.162, Linux 5.15.199, and Linux 5.10.249

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.9 kernel

 
Games: Timberborn, ZOMBUTCHER, Voraxis, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Amutable, a Microsoft Satellite [original]

  
replacing freedom-respecting systems with ones controlled by Microsoft at many levels

 
Security Leftovers

  
security breaches, patches, and more

 
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Mzansi 2025, FOSDEM 2026, and Arduino Days

  
Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Distributions and Operating Systems: ReactOS at 30, Kali Linux vs. Parrot OS, Debian/MX Linux-based iDeal OS

  
Audiocasts/Shows: David Revoy, Zitron/Gerard, BSD Now, and Cybershow

  
A Meteoric Rise of GNU/Linux in Barbados? [original]

  
In some places, GNU/Linux rears its head

 
Today in Techrights

  
In US Government Sites, Windows "Market Share" About 40%, Vista 11 Only About 10% [original]

  
The era of Windows domination ended some time ago

 
Applications: Discord, OpenVT, Papers, and More

  
today's howtos

  
mostly from Friday