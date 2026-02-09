news
Free and Open Source Software
-
TuxTuner - Wayland-native performance control for ASUS gaming laptops - LinuxLinks
TuxTuner is a Wayland-native performance control for ASUS gaming laptops on Linux.
A GTK4 control center for GPU modes, CPU thread limiting, and display refresh rates. Built for ROG laptops running Hyprland, GNOME, or other Wayland compositors.
This is free and open source software.
3 Useful Free and Open Source Haskell TUI Frameworks - LinuxLinks
The software featured in this roundup helps developers create TUI programs. There is a diverse range of programs included, mostly best described as frameworks. Haskell is a powerful, purely functional programming language known for its strong type system, lazy evaluation, and mathematical elegance, enabling developers to write concise, robust, and highly reliable code for complex systems in finance, big data, and academia.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
GNOME OS - immutable Linux-based operating system - LinuxLinks
GNOME OS is an experimental, immutable Linux-based operating system designed by the GNOME project specifically for testing, developing, and showcasing the latest, cutting-edge GNOME desktop environment and core applications.
It is not a daily-driver distribution for general users, but rather a tool for QA (Quality Assurance), developers, and journalists to test the latest GNOME nightly builds. It offers a pure “vanilla” experience of the GNOME desktop, ensuring that applications and the shell are tested in their intended, unadulterated state.
qdia - schematic/diagram editor - LinuxLinks
qia is a simple schematic/diagram editor with focus on quick diagram generation with high quality graphics.
It’s inspired by xcircuit.
This is free and open source software. It runs under Linux, macOS, and Windows.