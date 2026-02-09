The software featured in this roundup helps developers create TUI programs. There is a diverse range of programs included, mostly best described as frameworks. Haskell is a powerful, purely functional programming language known for its strong type system, lazy evaluation, and mathematical elegance, enabling developers to write concise, robust, and highly reliable code for complex systems in finance, big data, and academia.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.