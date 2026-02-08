Tux Machines

Maca 2 enables high-power wireless connectivity for UAV and robotic systems

The system is built on Qualcomm’s QCS405 system-on-chip, featuring a 650 MHz 24Kc MIPS processor paired with 128 MB of RAM and 32 MB of onboard flash.

Axera AX8850 edge platform arrives in a pyramid-style design

Both systems are based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, which integrates an octa-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at up to 1.7 GHz alongside a 24 TOPS INT8 NPU.

PeaZip 10.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Improved User Experience

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.8, the PeaZip 10.9 release promises an improved user experience with new alternative context menus for Open with and Rename actions, new keyboard shortcuts for the Text and Hex viewers, and improved internal drag and drop from the file manager pane to the navigation tree pane.

KDE Linux Gears Up for Beta Release with Plasma Login Manager, KDE Initial Setup

For now, KDE Linux is in an alpha state, but renowned KDE developer Nate Graham revealed today that KDE’s operating system of the future is gearing up for a beta release with the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, Plasma login manager, and KDE initial setup.

Calibre 9.2 Ebook Manager Improves the Bookshelf View, Ebook Viewer, and More

Calibre 9.2 is here to improve ZIP output by allowing us to change the template engine used for HTML templating from Templite to Mustache for greater safety and performance, and adds a new option to the check library features to allow us to rebuild the annotations search index.

Free and Open Source Software

New GNU/Linux Releases: FydeOS v22 and GParted 1.8.0

  
Ardour 9.0 Open-Source DAW Brings Pianoroll Windows, Cue Recording, and More

  
Ardour 9.0 open-source digital audio workstation software has been released today as a major update that introduces numerous new features and improvements.

 
This Week in Plasma: beefed-up Window List widget

  
This week the Plasma team continued polishing up Plasma 6.6 for release in a week and a half

 
Krita 6 Beta Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support

  
The Krita Foundation released today the first beta version of the upcoming Krita 6 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital painting application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Darktable 5.4.1 Brings Noise Profiles for Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR Cameras

  
Darktable 5.4.1 has been released today as the latest stable version in the Darktable 5.4 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.


  
 


 
GNU G-Golf

  
G-Golf is a tool to develop fast and feature-rich graphical applications

 
I broke my Linux system on purpose and recovered it without reinstalling

  
One of the biggest reasons people hesitate to use Linux has nothing to do with terminals

 
January brought major updates to these 6 Linux distros

  
With so many Linux distros out there, and each maintaining unique and not-always-consistent release cycles

 
5 open-source apps I install immediately after installing Linux

  
I finally moved to Linux after eight long years from Windows

 
4 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu and don't miss it

  
I started my Linux journey back around 2001 with Mandrake Linux

 
GCompris 26.0 Released with 2 New Activities & Teachers Tool

  
GCompris, KDE’s educational software suite, released new 26.0 version few days ago

 
Beserk Arch – bleeding-edge, security-centric Arch-based Linux distribution

  
Berserk Arch is an Arch Linux-based, rolling-release distribution designed primarily for power users

 
Busy months in KDE Linux

  
It’s been few months since I last blogged about KDE Linux, KDE’s operating system of the future

 
This Year Gemini Protocol Will Turn Four for Us

  
We moved to our own SSG back in 2022

 
The Media Isn't Dying, It's Being Assassinated (Divestment), We Need to Fill the Gap

  
GNU/Linux in its original form is a grassroots system. To keep is that way we need community-driven, community-centric, community-focused news.

 
22 Years of Curating GNU/Linux Links

  
We've not changed much since 2004

 
"Work has started" on native Linux support for GOG Galaxy, co-founder says they're "a big fan of Linux" - PC Guide

  
DRM-free and open-source gaming on GOG

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: LFS, OpenSUSE, Debian, and Microsoft Canonical

  
mixture of OS centric news

 
ML in Kernel Space and Kubernetes Could Use a Different Linux Scheduler

  
Kernel news

 
Tux Machines So Far in 2026

  
GNU/Linux makes many advances this year (in gaming also!)

 
PeaZip 10.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Improved User Experience

  
PeaZip 10.9 has been released today as the latest stable update for this open-source file manager and file archiver for Linux, BSD, macOS, ReactOS, and Windows by Giorgio Tani.

 
KDE Linux Gears Up for Beta Release with Plasma Login Manager, KDE Initial Setup

  
It’s been a few months since the KDE Project announced its in-house Linux distro, KDE Linux, and they’ve been very busy beefing it up with some of the latest technologies and hardware support for the upcoming beta release.

 
I fixed so many of Android's annoying little quirks with this secret weapon

 
DI.DAY is a Movement to Encourage People to Ditch Big Tech

  
A new day for privacy advocates to look forward to

 
I'm done pretending open-source software is free

  
I discovered Linux in high school and fell in love with the OS in college

 
5 ways Linux beats Windows that you only notice after you switch

  
It's one thing to be told that if you switch to Linux you'll enjoy various benefits compared to Windows or macOS

 
2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux

  
Yes, I know. Every year is the "year of Linux," even if it has never actually happened yet

 
I tried replacing Windows with Linux Mint, here's how it went

  
I decided to give Linux Mint an honest try

 
If Linux is going to thrive, some distros have to die

  
Linux is leaving the basement. It's putting on a suit, cutting its hair

 
Canonical and SpacemiT team up for Ubuntu on SpacemiT K1 and K3 RISC-V chips

  
Chinese RISC-V chip maker SpacemiT is partnering with Canonical to bring Ubuntu to computers powered by two of the company’s processors

 
Blonging for Freedom

  
I often get the misguided retort that free software is technological solutionism

 
Why OOXML is not a standard format for office documents

  
Unfortunately, I keep reading about open-source software advocates who happily use Microsoft’s proprietary DOCX, XLSX and PPTX formats...

 
Kapsule: Completing the KDE Linux Extensibility Story

  
This blog post outlines some gaping holes I see in its extensibility model

 
GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-02-06

  
Welcome to another GNOME Foundation weekly update

 
GTK hackfest, 2026 edition

  
As is by now a tradition, a few of the GTK developers got together in the days before FOSDEM to make plans and work on your favorite toolkit

 
DOSBox performance improvements on modern processors

  
If you're running something like Kubuntu 24.04, with the Plasma desktop environment

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.9, Linux 6.12.69, Linux 6.6.123, Linux 6.1.162, Linux 5.15.199, and Linux 5.10.249

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.9 kernel

 
Games: Timberborn, ZOMBUTCHER, Voraxis, and More

  
Amutable, a Microsoft Satellite

  
replacing freedom-respecting systems with ones controlled by Microsoft at many levels

 
Mzansi 2025, FOSDEM 2026, and Arduino Days

  
Educational events

 
Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers

  
The IBM stuff

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: ReactOS at 30, Kali Linux vs. Parrot OS, Debian/MX Linux-based iDeal OS

  
3 OS news picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: David Revoy, Zitron/Gerard, BSD Now, and Cybershow

  
4 new episodes

 
A Meteoric Rise of GNU/Linux in Barbados?

  
In some places, GNU/Linux rears its head

 
In US Government Sites, Windows "Market Share" About 40%, Vista 11 Only About 10%

  
The era of Windows domination ended some time ago

 
Applications: Discord, OpenVT, Papers, and More

  
Applications on GNU/Linux

 
LibreOffice 26.2 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, This Is What's New

  
The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 26.2 today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Ubuntu on RISC-V might actually be good thanks to this chip

  
I'm glad to see more RISC-V boards getting mainstream Linux support because RISC-V is an exciting world on the cutting edge of open source computing right now

 
Games: Steam Machines, Wireworks, Skate Style, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
I'm A Proud Luddite. That's Why I Use Linux.

  
The term “Luddite” has changed in meaning over the years. These days, it is a near-synonym for “technophobe”, someone who is afraid of or doesn’t trust new technology

 
Car Icons Are Disappearing From Google Maps in Android Auto (but You Might Be Able to Fix It)

 
I added these 3 applets to Linux Mint, and now its a productive workstation

  
Do you use Linux Mint but feel like you’re not getting the most out of it

 
Tech Savvy Meets Principles in Emmabuntüs Debian 6

  
Helping those in need while saving old PCs from landfills is no easy task

 
Linux updates don't scare me anymore thanks to this immutable distro (and it's easy to use)

  
ShaniOS maintains two separate environments

 
As of 2026, this is my favorite Linux distro of all time - and I've tested them all

  
I've used or tested just about every Linux distribution available

 
Calibre 9.2 Ebook Manager Improves the Bookshelf View, Ebook Viewer, and More

  
Calibre 9.2 has been released today as the second update to the latest Calibre 9.0 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Even If Now Run by a Lady, is Failing Ladies

  
In a profession dominated by arrogant men

 
Microsoft Windows Measured at Less Than 1% in American Samoa

  
Expect a lot of Microsoft layoffs soon

 
