Rooks - steganographic tool - LinuxLinks
Rook Stego or Rooks is a steganographic tool that implements some of the most advanced hiding methods. It works with bmp, png, jpeg, webp formats.
Rooks doesn’t provide any compression methods because they perform very poorly compared to what you can do manually.
This is free and open source software.
Celerator - TUI to debug and monitor Celery tasks - LinuxLinks
It uses Celery’s built-in event system, meaning no code changes are required in your app — just run your workers with –events enabled.
The interface is built using Textual, a modern TUI framework for Python.
Celery is a simple, flexible, and reliable distributed system to process vast amounts of messages, while providing operations with the tools required to maintain such a system.
This is free and open source software.
FuzPad - minimalistic note management solution - LinuxLinks
FuzPad is a minimalistic note management solution. It’s powered by fzf.
This is free and open source software.
goxe - log reduction tool - LinuxLinks
goxe is a high-performance log reduction tool. It ingests logs (currently via syslog/udp), normalizes and filters them, and aggregates repeated messages into a single-line format with occurrence counts. The result is less noise, lower bandwidth usage, and cheaper storage without losing visibility into recurring issues.
goxe is designed to run continuously in the background as part of a logging pipeline or sidecar.
This is free and open source software.
Formbricks - open source Qualtrics alternative - LinuxLinks
Formbricks provides a surveying platform. Gather feedback at every point in the user journey with beautiful in-app, website, link and email surveys. Build on top of Formbricks or leverage prebuilt data analysis capabilities.
This is free and open source software.
xytz - TUI frontend for yt-dlp - LinuxLinks
xytz is a TUI app for searching and downloading YouTube videos, built with Go and Bubble Tea. It uses yt-dlp.
This is free and open source software.
dekl - declarative package and dotfile management for Arch Linux - LinuxLinks
dekl allows you to define your system’s packages and configuration in YAML files, making your Arch Linux setup reproducible and version-controllable.
This project is in early alpha stage.
This is free and open source software.
DailyDash - head-up display for developers - LinuxLinks
DailyDash is a terminal-based “Head-Up Display” (HUD) designed for focus-driven developers. It combines essential productivity tools—Task Management, Pomodoro Timer, Water Tracking, and Ambient Noise—into a single, blazing-fast TUI that stays out of your way.
This is free and open source software.