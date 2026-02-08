news
Videos/Shows: Going Linux and New Features in LibreOffice 26.2
Going Linux ☛ Going Linux #475 · Listener Feedback
Listeners (JackDeth, Pierre, Stefan, Frank) provided extensive feedback on audio quality and format preferences including detailed discussions of mp3, flac, opus, and ogg formats. Gus shared thoughts on audio production using Linux. We discuss web hosting. Stefan suggested creating a listener map feature. We also have a dedicated segment addressing printer compatibility and setup on Linux.
00:00 Going GNU/Linux #475 · Listener Feedback
03:16 JackDeth: Audio quality and formats
11:39 Printers for GNU/Linux
13:11 About web hosting
17:59 Pierre: Proposed audio format change
21:46 Kenneth: Feedback regarding alternative feed
24:05 Stefan: Thoughts on mp3, flac, opus, ogg, and a listener map
26:50 Keneth offers free hosting
28:05 Gus: Feedback on our webhost
29:28 Frank commented on the audio format
29:43 Joe: Returns and comments on Discord
32:58 David: Maybe this one!
35:51 Gus: Audio production on GNU/Linux
Document Foundation ☛ Video: New features in LibreOffice 26.2
Here’s a selection of new features in LibreOffice 26.2, which we released on Wednesday.