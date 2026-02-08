Videos/Shows: Going Linux and New Features in LibreOffice 26.2

Listeners (JackDeth, Pierre, Stefan, Frank) provided extensive feedback on audio quality and format preferences including detailed discussions of mp3, flac, opus, and ogg formats. Gus shared thoughts on audio production using Linux. We discuss web hosting. Stefan suggested creating a listener map feature. We also have a dedicated segment addressing printer compatibility and setup on Linux.

00:00 Going GNU/Linux #475 · Listener Feedback

03:16 JackDeth: Audio quality and formats

11:39 Printers for GNU/Linux

13:11 About web hosting

17:59 Pierre: Proposed audio format change

21:46 Kenneth: Feedback regarding alternative feed

24:05 Stefan: Thoughts on mp3, flac, opus, ogg, and a listener map

26:50 Keneth offers free hosting

28:05 Gus: Feedback on our webhost

29:28 Frank commented on the audio format

29:43 Joe: Returns and comments on Discord

32:58 David: Maybe this one!

35:51 Gus: Audio production on GNU/Linux

