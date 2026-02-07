news
New GNU/Linux Releases: FydeOS v22 and GParted 1.8.0
-
Introducing FydeOS v22
As winter draws to a close, we're happy to bring you FydeOS v22: Radiant Anatomy. This release brings the underlying system from Chromium OS r138 to r144, improving stability while also introducing a few new features. We hope it makes your day-to-day FydeOS experience feel smoother and more seamless.
-
GParted Live 1.8.0-2 Stable Release
The GParted team is pleased to announce a new stable release of GParted Live.
This release includes GParted 1.8.0, updated packages, and other improvements.
Items of note include:
- Includes GParted 1.8.0
- Fix crash due to not checking for failure to load icon
- Fix hangs setting FAT label when matches a root folder entry
- Erase file system signatures before all FileSystem copies
- Based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2026/Jan/27)
- Linux image updated to 6.18.5-1
- Added a mechanism to avoid blank screen
- There is an issue with help on Virtual Machines. Specifically the menu option Help -> Contents opens and displays a black window on Virtual Machines. Workaround is to view help on documentation page.
