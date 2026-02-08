news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 08, 2026



Quoting: Busy months in KDE Linux —

KDE Linux hit its alpha release milestone last September, encompassing basic usability for developers, internal QA people, and technical contributors. Our marketing-speak goal was “The best alpha release you’ve ever used”.

I’d say it’s been a success, with folks in the KDE ecosystem starting to use and contribute to the project. A few months ago, most commits in KDE Linux were made by just 2 or 3 of us; more recently, there’s a healthy diversity of contributors. Check out the last few days of commits...