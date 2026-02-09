news
Free and Open Source Software
grepai - CLI for semantic code search - LinuxLinks
grepai is a privacy-first CLI for semantic code search. It uses vector embeddings to understand code meaning, enabling natural language queries that find relevant code—even when naming conventions vary.
Drastically reduces AI agent input tokens by providing relevant context instead of raw search results.
Branchlet - create and manage Git worktrees - LinuxLinks
Branchlet is a interactive CLI tool for creating and managing Git worktrees with an easy to use interface.
webchanges - checks web content - LinuxLinks
webchanges anonymously checks web content (including images) and commands for changes, delivering instant notifications and AI-powered summaries to your favorite platform.
Toney - terminal based note taking app - LinuxLinks
Toney is a fast, lightweight, terminal-based note-taking app for the modern developer.
Built with Bubbletea, Toney brings a sleek TUI interface with markdown rendering, file navigation, and native Neovim editing – all in your terminal.
CuteKit - build system and package manager - LinuxLinks
CuteKit is a suite of tools and utilities for compiling, cross-compiling, linking, and packaging project written in low-level languages such as C, C++ or, Rust. Anything from a simple library to an operating system can be built using CuteKit.
Gale - lightweight Thunderstore client - LinuxLinks
Gale is a modern and lightweight mod manager for Thunderstore, built with Svelte and Tauri.
Thunderstore is a community-driven mod database and repository, primarily serving as a hub for downloading, sharing, and managing mods for popular indie games.
3 Useful Free and Open Source YAML Code Formatters - LinuxLinks
This type of software means coders cede control over minutiae of hand-formatting. In return, the software offers speed, determinism, and freedom from pycodestyle nagging about formatting. Save time and mental energy for more important matters.
This roundup selects some useful code formatters for YAML developers.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
v2 - rich-text editor - LinuxLinks
v2 is a local-first rich-text editor with versioning capabilities.
It’s built on top of Automerge, ProseMirror and integrated with the Pandoc ecosystem.
