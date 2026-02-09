Planet KDE: Beating an old, but not dead horse: what to do with the Oxygen and Air themes?

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 09, 2026



Quoting: Beating an old, but not dead horse: what to do with the Oxygen and Air themes? – Filip Fila's blog

Minimalism came in like a wrecking ball somewhere around 2013. It delivered a terminal diagnosis to all but a few prevailing designs at the time. One of them, called Oxygen, had reigned supreme in KDE Plasma. As with many others, its demise was inevitable. Anyone aspiring to demonstrate that they were building something new and modern had to close the door on older designs.

As someone who first started using KDE during the later releases of its fourth generation, I found the Oxygen design quite likeable and pleasant. By that I mean the icons, the desktop theme, the application look, the window decorations – really, the whole package. Although today we often talk about Oxygen alone, there was also Air when it came to desktop themes. Air was, in fact, the default theme for the majority of KDE 4 releases, while Oxygen was its sidekick.

The themes survived the major transition from KDE 4 to Plasma 5 and remained part of the official KDE packages. The move to Plasma 6 did not change that, although the desktop themes stopped being shipped alongside Breeze. More specifically, Oxygen was relocated to the optional oxygen repository, while Air was left out. This feels like an undeserving fate for a theme that played such a significant role in the KDE 4 era, and for a theme that offers a complementary lighter experience to the darker look Oxygen provides.