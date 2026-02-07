news
KDE Linux Gears Up for Beta Release with Plasma Login Manager, KDE Initial Setup
For now, KDE Linux is in an alpha state, but renowned KDE developer Nate Graham revealed today that KDE’s operating system of the future is gearing up for a beta release with the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment, Plasma login manager, and KDE initial setup.
KDE Linux also received support for delta updates by default to speed up OS updates and better hardware support as the operating system now recognizes more scanners, drawing tablets, smart cards, virtual cameras, Android devices, Razer keyboards and mice, Logitech keyboards and mice, Yubikeys, and more.