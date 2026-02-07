news
Applications: Discord, OpenVT, Papers, and More
Discord is getting a speed boost on Windows, Mac, and Linux
The Discord messaging application is getting a much-needed speed boost on desktop platforms. There are also new improvements to screenshots and game streams, a new way to share times, and much more.
Discord is not the fastest and most responsive application on the planet, even on higher-power desktops and laptops. My gaming PC with a Ryzen 5 5500X and GTX 1080 usually takes about half a second between clicking on a server and seeing the messages, and it was noticably worse before I upgraded the CPU. There's no similar delay on my MacBook Pro, but it shouldn't take an M4 Pro chipset for Discord to work properly. Thankfully, some of that slowdown should be gone now.
Discord Desktop App Gets Major Performance Boost On Windows, Mac, And Linux
Discord is rolling out a performance update for its desktop app on Windows, macOS, and Linux. The focus is on cutting down Discord UI lag, especially when jumping between servers and channels, and the changes are already shipping to users.
According to Discord, this update tackles long-standing responsiveness issues that could affect even powerful PCs, with the most noticeable gains on slower or heavily loaded machines.
I added these 3 applets to Linux Mint, and now its a productive workstation
Do you use Linux Mint but feel like you’re not getting the most out of it? Or maybe you think Mint is too basic for serious work. Whether you’re a student or a working professional, these three Cinnamon applets can help you become more productive on Linux Mint.
VTube Studio Alternative Designed For Linux Users
If you're a Linux VTuber looking for a more native-friendly experience, Nicholas Hydock, also known as erodozer, is working on OpenVT, a software for Live2D models.
Unlike many other VTuber apps, OpenVT is built with Godot and offers several unique advantages: open-source development, enabling community-driven feature creation, transparent window support, making alpha-based capture in OBS easier, adjustable filtering settings for sharper scaling of pixel art models, multi-window popout controls for flexible workflow, and lower system requirements.
Papers adds handwriting & text annotations in latest Nightly builds
Handwriting and markup features have been added to Papers, GNOME’s – andsince 25.04, Ubuntu’s – default document viewer app.
The latest nightly builds of Papers let you draw on documents with ink tools to add callouts, doodles or your own signature to PDF files, and pepper pages with text boxes to type on forms that don’t otherwise support input.
Papers already has text highlighting and an annotations sidebar, but it lacked freeform pen tools or moveable text boxes. Fleshing out the document editing tools is welcome as it will save the hassle of installing additional software.