Applications: Discord, OpenVT, Papers, and More

The Discord messaging application is getting a much-needed speed boost on desktop platforms. There are also new improvements to screenshots and game streams, a new way to share times, and much more.

Discord is not the fastest and most responsive application on the planet, even on higher-power desktops and laptops. My gaming PC with a Ryzen 5 5500X and GTX 1080 usually takes about half a second between clicking on a server and seeing the messages, and it was noticably worse before I upgraded the CPU. There's no similar delay on my MacBook Pro, but it shouldn't take an M4 Pro chipset for Discord to work properly. Thankfully, some of that slowdown should be gone now.