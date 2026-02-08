Games: SuperTux 0.7.0 Beta 2, GOG, and More

A little while ago, we got some excellent news from the people over at Good Old Games (GOG). After one of the co-founders of GOG managed to bring the GOG website back from its former owners, CD Projekt Red, a job posting for the service claimed that GOG saw Linux as the "next frontier" of PC gaming, and would be taking it more seriously moving forward.

You'd be forgiven for believing that, while GOG definitely has plans to support Linux gaming, not much has actually happened. After all, it's bringing on a new engineer to handle just that. Well, it turns out that GOG isn't sitting around, as it's already working on Linux integrations, even if it's not sure how long it'll take just yet.