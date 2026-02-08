news
Games: SuperTux 0.7.0 Beta 2, GOG, and More
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ SuperTux 0.7.0 Beta 2 Released with Editor & Gaming Improvements
SuperTux, the classic 2D jump and run game, released the second Beta of version 0.7.0 yesterday. SuperTux 0.7.0 is the next major release of this free open-source Super Mario inspired game. The Beta 1 was released a month ago as the first development version for testing.
Tom's Hardware ☛ OLED gaming monitor shows only light burn-in after 3,000-hour torture test — 500 hours of Overwatch gameplay leaves a faint scar on the premium panel
Optimum Tech has shown the faintest burn-in on its OLED monitor after 3,000 hours of use over two years, primarily from close to 500 hours of Overwatch. All that gameplay burned in the player card and health bar in the bottom-left corner, only really visible on specific colored backgrounds if you pixel peep.
Geeky Gadgets ☛ PC Play on GNU/Linux Is Growing in 2026, with 24k Titles and Steam Machines on the Horizon
Can GNU/Linux finally hold its own as a gaming platform? Reluctant Anarchist takes a closer look at how the open source operating system has transformed into a legitimate contender for gamers, breaking free from its reputation as a niche or secondary option.
XDA ☛ GOG has already started working on Linux gaming as it says they're "a big fan" of the OS
A little while ago, we got some excellent news from the people over at Good Old Games (GOG). After one of the co-founders of GOG managed to bring the GOG website back from its former owners, CD Projekt Red, a job posting for the service claimed that GOG saw Linux as the "next frontier" of PC gaming, and would be taking it more seriously moving forward.
You'd be forgiven for believing that, while GOG definitely has plans to support Linux gaming, not much has actually happened. After all, it's bringing on a new engineer to handle just that. Well, it turns out that GOG isn't sitting around, as it's already working on Linux integrations, even if it's not sure how long it'll take just yet.
The Verge ☛ GOG is already working on native Linux support
GOG recently posted a job listing for a senior software engineer focused on porting its Galaxy desktop client to Linux. Now, in reply to a Reddit AMA, the GOG team has revealed that work on native Linux support is already underway.
It’s still too early to give an ETA, according to the Reddit thread. But founder and CEO, Michał Kiciński, said, “personally, I’m a big fan of Linux.” The job listing also calls Linux the “next major frontier” in gaming. It’s obvious at this point that Linux is becoming an increasingly important part of the PC gaming landscape. Especially as Microsoft continues to frustrate users by cramming every nook and cranny of Windows with AI features nobody asked for.