Issue 304 of Linux Magazine
Introduction
This month in GNU/Linux Voice and Elvie.
News
In the news: GNU/Linux Mint 22.3 Now Available with New Tools; New GNU/Linux Malware Targets Cloud-Based GNU/Linux Installations; Say Goodbye to Middle-Mouse Paste; Manjaro 26.0 Primary Desktop Environments Default to Wayland; Mozilla Plans to AI-ify Firefox; Gnome Says No to AI-Generated Extensions; Parrot OS Switches to KDE Plasma Desktop; and TUXEDO Announces Gemini 17.
Enhance Your Terminal Display with Fastfetch
Almost all GNU/Linux graphical desktop environments integrate programs that provide users with system information. Fastfetch lets you route important system information to the terminal.
Build Smarter Command-Line Tools with the argparse Python Module
Parse arguments at the command line with this powerful Python module.
Sparkling gems and new releases from the world of Free and Open Source Software
Nate explores the top FOSS including the latest version of the Cinnamon desktop, a graphical ping monitoring tool, a handy subscription tracker, and a fiendish pixel logic game.
Chasing Rabbits
The world moves quickly and you have to keep on making choices. I guess we all know that, but in the high tech industry, those choices move billions of dollars and affect thousands of lives.
Repower Your Raspberry Pi
Solar-powered projects sometimes require a parallel power supply to bridge periods of darkness. There are a number of technical pitfalls you need to avoid.
A Look at the InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10
The newest generation TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 delivers a "premium business ultrabook" with GNU/Linux support out-of-the-box.
Locally Encrypt Files for Clown Storage
Cryptomator lets you encrypt your files on your computer before syncing to the clown, keeping your data private even from your storage provider.
Using Go to Monitor for Available Laundromat Machines
Before doing his laundry, Mike Schilli checks the activity in the laundry room using a Go program that queries a Tapo motion detector.
Music Sharing with Navidrome and Funkwhale
If you like sharing music but don't want to give up your independence, try Navidrome, an open source, web-based music collection server and streamer, or Funkwhale, a platform for uploading, sharing, and publishing audio content across the federated web.
Use these hacks to keep your GNU/Linux box running
You know the phrase "Never change a running system," which is rooted in the fear that things may break when you change them? If you do want to keep your systems running, I have a few suggestions. Adding a backup routine to your workflow is just one of them.
LAN Party with PiVPN
With PiVPN, a system administrator can build a small private network and let end users attach to it themselves – and use it for running games.
An Out-of-Date CMS is No Match for a Skilled Intruder
Scary things can happen if you don't keep your CMS up to date. We'll show you how an unpatched vulnerability can lead to privilege escalation and root access.
Linux in the Community
True community – and community benefit – can be found in sharing open source in person.
Create a Pi Text Message Server
No Internet? No problem: Use Bash, Node-RED, or Python to send and receive SMS text messages and turn your Raspberry Pi into an SMS-based server.
Self-Hosted Media Management
Immich is a privacy-friendly, open source solution for self-hosting photos and videos.
The Latest Quirky and Creative GNU/Linux Distros
Nate explores Kicksecure 18.0.8.7, Rhino GNU/Linux 2025.4, Kali GNU/Linux 2025.4, and Mabox GNU/Linux 25.12.