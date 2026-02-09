On Linux, pipes and redirection let you use the output from commands in powerful ways. Capture it in files, or use it as input with other commands. Here’s what you need to know.

What are streams?

Linux, like other Unix-like operating systems, has a concept of streams. Each process has an input stream called stdin, an output stream called stdout, and a stream for errors, called stderr. Linux streams, like streams in the real world, have two endpoints. They have a source or input, and a destination, or output.

The input stream might come from the keyboard to the command, letting you send text such as information or commands to the process. The output stream comes from the command, usually to the terminal window. The stderr stream also writes to the terminal window.

You can redirect streams, and you can pipe them. Redirection means sending the output to somewhere other than the terminal window. Piping means taking the output of one command and using it as the input to another command.